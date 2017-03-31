Quilting Abbreviations You Need to Know (+ a Few for Fun!)
Learn the meaning behind common quilting acronyms, so you can speak quilter's lingo!
Common Quilting Abbreviations
BOM: Block of the Month
BSK: Basic Sewing Kit
DSM: Domestic Sewing Machine
FMQ: Free Motion Quilting
FQ: Fat Quarter
FW: Feather Weight
HST: Half-Square Triangle
LAQ: Long Arm Quilting
LQS: Local Quilt Shop
PhD: Projects Half Done
PP: Paper Piecing
QAL: Quilt Along
QAYG: Quilt As You Go
QST: Quarter-Square Triangle
RST: Right Sides Together
SA: Seam Allowance
SID: Stitch in Ditch
SOG: Straight of Grain
TBQ: To Be Quilted
UFO: Unfinished Object
WIP: Work in Progress
WOF: Width of Fabric
WST: Wrong Sides Together
Just for Fun
BDNQ: Bad Day, Not Quilting
FART: Fabric Accumulation Road Trip
FOB: Fear of Binding
HIPS: Hundreds of Ideas Piling Skyward
HSY: Haven't Started Yet
PIGS: Projects in Grocery Sacks
SABLE: Stash Accumulation Beyond Life Expectancy
SQUID: Sewing a Quilt Until I Die
TGIF: Thank God It's Finished
WOMBAT: Waste of Money, Batting, and Time
WIWMI: Wish It Would Make Itself