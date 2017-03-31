Quilting Abbreviations You Need to Know (+ a Few for Fun!)

Learn the meaning behind common quilting acronyms, so you can speak quilter's lingo!

March 31, 2017
Common Quilting Abbreviations

BOM: Block of the Month

BSK: Basic Sewing Kit

DSM: Domestic Sewing Machine

FMQ: Free Motion Quilting

FQ: Fat Quarter

FW: Feather Weight

HST: Half-Square Triangle

LAQ: Long Arm Quilting

LQS: Local Quilt Shop

PhD: Projects Half Done

PP: Paper Piecing

QAL: Quilt Along

QAYG: Quilt As You Go

QST: Quarter-Square Triangle

RST: Right Sides Together

SA: Seam Allowance

SID: Stitch in Ditch

SOG: Straight of Grain

TBQ: To Be Quilted

UFO: Unfinished Object

WIP: Work in Progress

WOF: Width of Fabric

WST: Wrong Sides Together

Just for Fun

BDNQ: Bad Day, Not Quilting

FART: Fabric Accumulation Road Trip

FOB: Fear of Binding

HIPS: Hundreds of Ideas Piling Skyward

HSY: Haven't Started Yet

PIGS: Projects in Grocery Sacks

SABLE: Stash Accumulation Beyond Life Expectancy

SQUID: Sewing a Quilt Until I Die

TGIF: Thank God It's Finished

WOMBAT: Waste of Money, Batting, and Time

WIWMI: Wish It Would Make Itself

