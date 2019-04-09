Quilt Shows & Events
Plan your next trip around these upcoming quilt shows in 2022. Admire the quilts, meet and learn from their makers, and share in the stories of this timeless art.
We update this list periodically, but things can change quickly. Check out the show's website for the most updated information. Do you want your show on the list? Email us at APQTips@meredith.com.
February 16-20, 2022
QuiltingCon; Phoenix, Arizona
See hundreds of modern quilts on display, including a juried quilt show with entries from Modern Quilt Guild members around the world. The event includes live lectures, panels, tours, workshops, and a vendor hall filled with the latest and greatest supplies, and social events.
February 23-26, 2022
AQS QuiltWeek; Daytona, Florida
Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.
February 24-27, 2022
Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival; Hampton, Virginia
The Merchants Mall will feature everything for quilt, fiber, wearable & textile artists, and home sewers. In addition, MAQF will present the finest collection of quilt, garment, and fiber art exhibitions including quilt and wearable art prize money competitions. Rounding out the event will be workshops and lectures presented by leading instructors along with demonstrations throughout the Merchants Mall.
March 23-26, 2022
AQS QuiltWeek; Branson, Missouri
Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.
March 23-26, 2022
Lancaster Quilt Show; Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Marking their 30th year, this quilt show features more than 40 vendors, an antique quilt exhibit, and takes place in a town known for its rich history of quilting, Amish culture, and barn quilt trails.
April 27-30, 2022
AQS QuiltWeek; Panducah, Kentucky
Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.
April 28-30, 2022
QuiltFest; Greenville, South Carolina
Enjoy the debut of their National Spring Competition and shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall, or discover workshop offerings and learn the newest quilting techniques in the industry.
June 22-25, 2022
Shipshewana Quilt Festival; Shipshewana, Indiana
Quilting talents converge for lectures, educational opportunities, workshops, quilt and vendor shows, and an area shop hop.
July 9, 2022
Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show; Sisters, Oregon
Quilts take over this rustic western town for a non-juried, outdoor show of 1,200 hanging quilts.
August 4-6, 2022
International Quilt Festival; Lone Beach, California
This quilt show, sale, and quiltmaking academy features quilts in dozens of themed exhibits, classes and lectures, and vendor booths offering antique and contemporary quilts, patterns, fabric, books, notions, crafts, and sewing machines.
August 11-13, 2022
QuiltFest; Springfield, Massachusetts
Shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall, or discover workshop offerings and learn the newest quilting techniques in the industry.
August 17-20, 2022
AQS QuiltWeek; Grand Rapids, Michigan
Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.
September 14-17, 2022
AQS QuiltWeek; Des Moines, Iowa
Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.
September 15-18, 2022
Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza; Oaks, Pennsylvania
PNQE will be dishing up all the ingredients needed for a successful quilt show including a unique and beautiful display of over 400 quilts and works of textile and wearable art from across the globe. It also features an amazing Merchants Mall filled to the brim with vendor booths, offering everything quilters and needlecrafters need to quench their creative thirsts.
October 13-16, 2022
Pacific International Quilt Festival; Santa Clara, California
Join as they celebrate the art of quilting. Whether you shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall for the best fabric, learn a new technique in workshops taught by an outstanding faculty, or admire the beauty of the artwork hanging in the quilt & wearable art competitions and special exhibits, take part in the excitement that is the Pacific International Quilt Festival.
November 3-6, 2022
Quilt Festival; Houston, Texas
The world's largest annual quilt show, sale, and quiltmaking academy features nearly 1,400 quilts in dozens of themed exhibits, 500+ classes and lectures, and almost 1,000 vendor booths offering antique and contemporary quilts, patterns, fabric, books, notions, crafts, and sewing machines. Additionally, there are free educational opportunities.