Quilt Shows & Events

Plan your next trip around these upcoming quilt shows in 2022. Admire the quilts, meet and learn from their makers, and share in the stories of this timeless art.

We update this list periodically, but things can change quickly. Check out the show's website for the most updated information. Do you want your show on the list? Email us at APQTips@meredith.com.

February 16-20, 2022

QuiltingCon; Phoenix, Arizona

See hundreds of modern quilts on display, including a juried quilt show with entries from Modern Quilt Guild members around the world. The event includes live lectures, panels, tours, workshops, and a vendor hall filled with the latest and greatest supplies, and social events.

February 23-26, 2022

AQS QuiltWeek; Daytona, Florida

Attend AQS QuiltWeek events in multiple cities across the country each year. Enjoy semi-finalist and award-winning quilts, special quilt exhibits from around the world, workshops and lectures with the best instructors, and a huge vendor Merchant Mall.

February 24-27, 2022

Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival; Hampton, Virginia

The Merchants Mall will feature everything for quilt, fiber, wearable & textile artists, and home sewers. In addition, MAQF will present the finest collection of quilt, garment, and fiber art exhibitions including quilt and wearable art prize money competitions. Rounding out the event will be workshops and lectures presented by leading instructors along with demonstrations throughout the Merchants Mall.

March 23-26, 2022

AQS QuiltWeek; Branson, Missouri

March 23-26, 2022

Lancaster Quilt Show; Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Marking their 30th year, this quilt show features more than 40 vendors, an antique quilt exhibit, and takes place in a town known for its rich history of quilting, Amish culture, and barn quilt trails.

April 27-30, 2022

AQS QuiltWeek; Panducah, Kentucky

April 28-30, 2022

QuiltFest; Greenville, South Carolina

Enjoy the debut of their National Spring Competition and shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall, or discover workshop offerings and learn the newest quilting techniques in the industry.

June 22-25, 2022

Shipshewana Quilt Festival; Shipshewana, Indiana

Quilting talents converge for lectures, educational opportunities, workshops, quilt and vendor shows, and an area shop hop.

July 9, 2022

Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show; Sisters, Oregon

Quilts take over this rustic western town for a non-juried, outdoor show of 1,200 hanging quilts.

August 4-6, 2022

International Quilt Festival; Lone Beach, California

This quilt show, sale, and quiltmaking academy features quilts in dozens of themed exhibits, classes and lectures, and vendor booths offering antique and contemporary quilts, patterns, fabric, books, notions, crafts, and sewing machines.

August 11-13, 2022

QuiltFest; Springfield, Massachusetts

Shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall, or discover workshop offerings and learn the newest quilting techniques in the industry.

August 17-20, 2022

AQS QuiltWeek; Grand Rapids, Michigan

September 14-17, 2022

AQS QuiltWeek; Des Moines, Iowa

September 15-18, 2022

Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza; Oaks, Pennsylvania

PNQE will be dishing up all the ingredients needed for a successful quilt show including a unique and beautiful display of over 400 quilts and works of textile and wearable art from across the globe. It also features an amazing Merchants Mall filled to the brim with vendor booths, offering everything quilters and needlecrafters need to quench their creative thirsts.

October 13-16, 2022

Pacific International Quilt Festival; Santa Clara, California

Join as they celebrate the art of quilting. Whether you shop the aisles of the Merchants Mall for the best fabric, learn a new technique in workshops taught by an outstanding faculty, or admire the beauty of the artwork hanging in the quilt & wearable art competitions and special exhibits, take part in the excitement that is the Pacific International Quilt Festival.

November 3-6, 2022

Quilt Festival; Houston, Texas