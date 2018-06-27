Projects You Can Sew in the Car
Because road trips often involve long stretches of idle time, they are great opportunities to focus on handwork. Here are some ideas for passenger-seat projects!
- Machine-sew the binding to the front of several quilts prior to your trip, and then use the time in the car to hand-sew the binding to the backs.
- Try hand-quilting a small project (or tackle a larger project if you are ambitious).
- Hooped embroidery projects are also good candidates for sewing in the car, because you can put them down and pick them back up easily.
- Many quilters find hand-stitching to be therapeutic, which helps alleviate any stress that might arise on a long drive.