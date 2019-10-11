Prevent Back and Neck Pain While Sewing

Quilting is a physical hobby. We asked our Facebook readers how they prevent pain during a long day of quilting. Here are their responses!

"The best thing is to prevent this in the first place! Get up often and move around. Sit up straight and get your sewing machine in the correct ergonomic way, same for your cutting area. Move your ironing area AWAY from where you sew in order to get up and move over to press. Stretch and move throughout the day!" -- Susan S.

"Don't have things within easy reach. Example: get up and walk to the ironing board. Take breaks (I break about ever 45 minutes) and do some stretches and walk around." --Kerry B.

"Walk! I walk in the morning prior to sewing. Always! And if I've sewn most of the day, I do again. Gotta circulate!" -Trish N.

"I stand on a kitchen foam mat at my cutting station. I also have a nice foam runner at my long arm." --Laura A.

"I take a ten minute break every hour. During that time, I do stretches, eat a small snack, and drink water. Practice good posture!" --Kim M.

"When free motion quilting with a domestic machine, keep your quilt puddled around the area you're working on. This stops the drag which causes a lot of shoulder, arm, and hand strain." -Ki Carol M.

"I used to get tendonitis from doing applique too long. I started doing some weight training at the gym twice a week and found I don't have the issue any longer." --Irene M.

"Vary activity rather than continuously sitting at the machine. This is why it's imperative that quilters have many projects going at once. (You're welcome ?)." --Kris W.

"Wear Machinger gloves for quilting and take breaks. Set your table and chair to the height that works best for you." -Sue D.

"Use a raised sewing table so you can stand while sewing." --Sarah E.

"I try to remember to do some yoga exercises and some I learned in PT when my back was awful. It really helps." --Kathy P.