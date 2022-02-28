Must-Have Tools for Ironing Fabric and Pressing Quilt Blocks
Press your best with editor-selected products that help get wrinkle-free fabric and flat seams.
Wool Ironing Board Pad and Cover
Replace your ironing board pad with one of 100% wool. The 18x54" pad fits a standard ironing board and can be trimmed to fit, if needed. The cotton-lined board cover is sold separately.
$59.95 for pad, $19.95 for cover; sonomawoolcompany.com
Magic Premium Quilting and Crafts Spray
Spritz fabric or sewn blocks with this fragrance-free formula to remove wrinkles, flatten seams, or stiffen fabric for easier cutting and sewing.
$8.99 for 16 fl. oz.; store.faultlessbrands.com
Quilters Clapper
Place a weighted wooden clapper on seams after pressing and be rewarded with flat blocks. This clapper from Modern American Vintage is handcrafted in a variety of exotic woods and sizes, making it a gorgeous addition to your sewing toolbox.
Starting at $45; modernamericanvintage.com
Hold It Precision Stiletto
This tool from Clover has a heat-resistant, grippy silicone tip to safely hold fabric in place while pressing. And its angled design can help you comfortably maneuver fabric trough tour sewing machine.
$12.99; clover-usa.com
Oliso Mini Project Iron
The mini iron, which comes in four colors, offers the equivalent heat settings and steam control of a full-size iron in a compact size that is great for pressing small pieces or packing in a travel bag. It comes with a silicone trivet that accommodates the hot iron.
$59.99; oliso.com
Best Press
Some quilters like to use starch on fabric; they find stiffer pieces easier to handle and less likely to distort. Mary Ellen Best Press comes in a variety of scents and size options (including scent-free).
Starting at $8.95; maryellenproducts.com
Wool Pressing Mat
Press better with a 1/2"-thick pressing mat made of wool. Because wool retains heat, your fabrics essentially get pressed from both sides simultaneously. You can add one of these mats, available in four sizes, to your ironing board or use it as a personal ironing station at a quilting retreat.
Starting at $18.99; precisionquiltingtools.com
Easy Press Pen and Solution
Create precise, flat seams with a liquid-filled pen. Using the pen, apply the solution to the top seam and press the seam flat. The applicator doesn't drag or distort blocks, making it ideal for small units.
$10.98 for pen and $9.48 for solution; fatquartershop.com
Continuous Spray Bottle
Use a 10-ounce spray bottle featuring a quilt block design for spray starch or other water-based liquids. The sprayer produces a fine mist for even application on fabrics, resulting in no more wet spots or wasted starch.
$12.95; meandmystitches.com
Sew Hot Iron Rest
Protect your pressing surface from a hot iron plate with a silicone mat that can withstand temperatures up to 500°F. Its minty color and stamped phrase—Sew While the Iron's Hot—can be a cheerful addition to your sewing space.
$10.98; fatquartershop.com
2-in-1 Wool Pressing Mat
The Mountain Mist 18x24" wool pressing mat features a removable center for on-the-go sewing. The mat absorbs heat, so it's like pressing from both sides of the fabric.
$82.39; walmart.com
Flatter Smoothing Spray
Ease wrinkles from fabric with a starch-free spray that relaxes fabric while ironing.
$12 for 8.4 fl. oz.; soakwash.com