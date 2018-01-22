Must-Have Tools for English Paper Piecing

Our staff shares a few of their favorite tools and notions when doing English paper piecing (EPP).

January 22, 2018
1. Thread: A fine, neutral color thread works well for sewing pieces together

2. Paper scissors: If you are tracing or printing templates, use paper scissors to cut the pieces apart.

3. Fabric scissors: Cut fabric using a sharp scissors.

4. Template: Cut several layers of fabric at a time by using a plastic template.

5. Fabric glue pen: Use a water-soluble glue stick to temporarily adhere fabric to paper pieces.

6. Window template: View patterns in the open window. Mark along the outside edge with a pencil and cut on the drawn lines.

7. Precut hexagons: Speed up the process by purchasing precut paper pieces. Or cut your own with a die-cutting machine.

8. Paper punch: Make your own templates using a paper punch and recycled file folders.

9. Clips: Mini clips hold multiple layers together.

