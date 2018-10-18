Make a Casing to Hold Elastic

A casing is a hollow channel that holds elastic. It's a quick way to cinch in and finish a skirt, shorts, or pant top without making a separate waistband.

Fold over fabric top 1/4" and press. Omit this step with knits-they don't ravel!

Fold over again 1-3/4" (or as specified in your project) and press.

photo_3_1-450x537.jpg

Edgestitch as close as possible to edge of bottom fold, leaving a 1-5/8" area unstitched (or as specified in your project).

photo_4_0-450x390.jpg

Cut 1-1/2"-wide elastic (or width specified in your project) to desired length. Secure large safety pin to one end of elastic. Thread safety pin through one side of casing opening.

photo_6_0-450x372.jpg

Keeping elastic flat (no twists allowed), push safety pin leader through casing until pinned end of elastic comes out at opposite side of opening.

photo_7_0-450x401.jpg

Pull both ends of elastic strip out and away from casing.

Fold a fabric scrap in half. (1-1/2"-wide elastic requires a 1-1/2x3" scrap; 2"-wide elastic, a 2x4" scrap.) Butt ends of elastic and pin to square.

photo_8_0-450x231.jpg

Sew elastic to square, first in a rectangle, and then in an X.

photo_9_0-450x375.jpg

Work elastic back into casing.

Stitch opening closed.