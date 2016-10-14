Machine Minute: Evolution Serger - Double Fold Bias Binder

Hi, I'm Jennifer, here today with another Machine Minute brought to you by Baby Lock and the Evolution Serger. Some quilters love to put their binding on their quilts, others not so much. If you are in the latter category have I got a deal for you. The Evolution Serger has an optional double-fold bias binding foot that can help you add the binding to your quilt in one simple step. Let me show you how it works. I stitched a sampler here and I've set up the machine to do a chain stitch. A chain stitch has two sides to it. One, the chain looks like this where there are multiple stitches back and forth. It almost adds the look at an inserted piping or edging along your quilt when you use contrasting thread. The other side of the chain stitch is a simple straight stitch and you can also opt to have that appear on the front side of your quilt. I've used contrasting threads so could see it, but if you used matching thread to your binding, it would be nearly invisible to see. Now you can choose whether you want the chain stitch or the straight stitch to appear on the topside of your quilt based on the way you feed your quilt top through the foot as you're stitching depending on the look you want in the end. Let me show you how the foot itself works. I've got one attached to the serger here but this one shows you where the screws will be placed to attach the foot to the machine. Then your binding goes in much like a bias tape maker. You binding goes in flat here, through the folder here, and when it comes out both your raw edges are encased. You place your quilt along this edge of the foot as you're stitching and it really forces it right in between, so that the raw edges are encased in one simple step. Let me show you how it works. So I have the double-fold bias binder foot attached to the machine with the set screws. I've got my quilt top running along this inside edge of the foot and I'm ready to stitch. Everything stitches into place in one easy step. I've chosen to have the chain stitch on the back of my quilt and the straight stitch on top, so I'm sewing with my quilt top face up. It really is as simple as that. One easy step and your binding can be done.