Machine Minute: Evolution Serger Accessory Feet

Hi, I'm Jennifer, with another Machine Minute brought to you by Baby Lock and the Evolution serger. Getting the most out of your serger beyond knits or binding your quilts is important, and that's why today we're going to talk about the specialty feed that are available as accessories to the Evolution serger and things you might not have considered doing by machine. First and foremost, quilters love to sew, but we hate to mend for the most part. So if you've got a lot of pants or skirts that you're waiting to hem, because you don't really enjoy that process, consider doing that with the serger. There's a blind-hem accessory foot. And you can simply fold your fabric as you would for a blind hem, serge along once edge, and then when you open up the hem, you can either have a wide decorative stitch using a contrasting thread or a very narrow bite out of the fabric, and if you used matching thread, you'd hardly see it. On the inside then, you'd have a very professional finish of the serger stitch. Ruffles are another popular home decor item, and you can add the ruffle to your fabric all in one step, and have the fabric ruffle as you stitch along when you use the ruffling foot. So you don't have to go through the trouble of pulling basting threads or trying to get things gathered evenly, the machine does that right as it sews along with the ruffling foot. There's also a beading foot. So if you're doing some celebration event like a wedding or a special thing where you want to be sewing with tulle and adding beads, the beading foot allows you to add the beads and serge a rolled hem along the edge with one step. It's a wonderful accessory foot. There's also a piping and cording foot, a lace application foot, and an elastic foot. If you've ever tried to sew elastic on by machine, sometimes it can pull at the needle and cause some unnecessary distress. But when you use the elastic foot on the serger, it makes sewing on elastic a breeze. There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to accessory feet for your serger. Give them all a try.