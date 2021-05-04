Sewing Machine Maintenance Tracker
Set up a regular cleaning and maintenance schedule for your sewing machine. To keep it in tip-top shape, it should be cleaned every 10 hours of sewing. To download a maintenance tracker, click here.
Advertisement
Download Maintenance Tracker
Refer to your machine manual for details on cleaning your machine. Many machines can be cleaned with a soft cloth, chenille stem, or supplies included with the machine. It's important to never blow into your machine, as that can push dust and lint further into your machine. If you're scheduling a professional servicing, consider using a licensed dealer/repair shop for your particular brand of machine as they will best understand your machine.