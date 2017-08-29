Join Bias Tape Strips

Sewing together two pieces of bias tape with a diagonal seam makes a sturdy seam that's less bulky and less noticeable than a straight seam. Here's how!

August 29, 2017
1. Position and pin bias strips perpendicular to each other with right sides together and raw edges aligned.

2. Draw a diagonal line on top bias strip from top left to bottom right.

3. Sew on marked line to make a diagonal seam.

4. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press seam allowance open.

5. Fold and press edges toward center of bias strip.

6. Fold pressed strip in half; press to make one continuous folded bias strip.

