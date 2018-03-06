How to Thread a Sewing Machine
Whether you've purchased a new sewing machine, inherited a machine from a friend, or found one at a yard sale, understanding a few key points can make a difference when threading it.
For the precise threading path for your machine, refer to the machine's manual or looking up the specifics online.
Note: Because the video topic is threading a machine, it ends before the machine needle is actually threaded. To thread the needle, put the thread through the needle eye from front to back, then pull the thread beneath the presser foot.