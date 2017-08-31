How to Sew with Plush Fabric
Sewing with plush fabric can present new challenges. Overcoming those challenges is fairly easy and the results (soft and cuddly quilts) are definitely worth the extra effort!
Advertisement
-Tips courtesy of Shannon Fabrics
- Plush fabric has a nap. Run your hand up and down each length of plush fabric. The direction of the nap is whichever direction feels smoothest and makes the pile lie flat when you run your hand across the fabric. Join the pieces so the nap runs in the same direction.
- Plush fabric sheds when cut; use a rotary cutter to minimize fuzz. After cutting, place pieces in a dryer with a damp washcloth on low heat for about 10 minutes. Keep a lint roller, masking tape, and vacuum handy. Keep fabric edges and cutting mat clean as you cut.
- Plush fabric stretches on the crosswise grain but very little along the lengthwise grain (parallel to the selvages). Pin together pieces before you stitch to minimize stretching.
- Use an even-feed foot (also called a walking foot) to prevent the fabric pieces from slipping.
- Use a 90/14 ballpoint (stretch) needle and a longer-than-normal stitch-3.0 to 3.5 millimeters-to keep seams from puckering.
- Finger-press seams only; do not press with an iron. Polyester plush fabrics, especially those that are textured, can be damaged from the heat of an iron.