Many quilters make test blocks to try their fabric choices or instructions before they dive into making a quilt. But what do you do with these leftover blocks when they don't make the final project? Our Facebook fans have some great suggestions!

How to Repurpose Orphan Blocks in Other Projects

"I have made pillows, and one time I used the block as a label on the back of my quilt!" --Karen C.

"Various. But my favorite is potholders! They make wonderful hostess gifts!" --Myrna M.

"Used some of my orphans to make pillows for my couch." --Evelyn B.

"I make bowl cozies or save for a scrappy quilt." --Sheri F.

"I've used them to make tote bags and pot holders." --Karla C.

"Sew them on T-shirts." --Kathy J.

"Decorate your clothes!" --Cheryl L.

"Two Guild members collect them and make them into donation quilts. They look great." --Mary H.

"Mug mats to give away." --Sonita C.

"I save them, will make a very special quilt for myself someday." --Susan M.

"I'm making placemats for Meals on Wheels." --Martha J.

"Table runners, or put a row of them on the backing." --Maureen H.

"If they are neutral blocks, I will sometimes cut them into 2 -1/2" strips and add them to my binding. If they are funkier, I will use them in crazy quilts." --Amanda S.

"Mine very seldom go into another project. If I don't use them on the back they go into my FREE scrap bag so someone else can play." --Patricia H.