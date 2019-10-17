How to Repurpose Orphan Blocks in Other Projects
Many quilters make test blocks to try their fabric choices or instructions before they dive into making a quilt. But what do you do with these leftover blocks when they don't make the final project? Our Facebook fans have some great suggestions!
"I have made pillows, and one time I used the block as a label on the back of my quilt!" --Karen C.
"Various. But my favorite is potholders! They make wonderful hostess gifts!" --Myrna M.
"Used some of my orphans to make pillows for my couch." --Evelyn B.
"I make bowl cozies or save for a scrappy quilt." --Sheri F.
"I've used them to make tote bags and pot holders." --Karla C.
"Sew them on T-shirts." --Kathy J.
"Decorate your clothes!" --Cheryl L.
"Two Guild members collect them and make them into donation quilts. They look great." --Mary H.
"Mug mats to give away." --Sonita C.
"I save them, will make a very special quilt for myself someday." --Susan M.
"I'm making placemats for Meals on Wheels." --Martha J.
"Table runners, or put a row of them on the backing." --Maureen H.
"If they are neutral blocks, I will sometimes cut them into 2 -1/2" strips and add them to my binding. If they are funkier, I will use them in crazy quilts." --Amanda S.
"Mine very seldom go into another project. If I don't use them on the back they go into my FREE scrap bag so someone else can play." --Patricia H.
"I recently had a student show me that she takes orphan blocks and puts batting and backing on it and makes it into a preemie quilt for her local hospital's NICU unit." --Jane H.