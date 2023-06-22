How to Plan a Quilt Retreat

Quilt retreats are an enjoyable and productive way to connect with quilting friends and make progress on your projects. Here’s our best advice for how to plan one.

Choose a Date or Dates

Make sure your projected attendees truly can use the time to make progress on their projects with no other worries. Gauge the interest and availability of those who are likely to attend.

Do they prefer weekdays or weekends? Is it possible for those who work or care for children to take time off during the week? How much time can they dedicate to such an event?

A one-day retreat may be enough for everyone, especially if all attendees are working on the same project, such as a charity quilt or guild project, or if you plan to host multiple day-long retreats throughout the year. Or, if everyone wants to maximize their time away, consider a two- or three-day retreat.

Find a City and Location

The venue sets the atmosphere for the retreat. Start by asking your participants about their expectations and use their responses to narrow down potential locations.

Do they want to travel? If so, what's the maximum distance? If it's a multiple-day event, do they want to drive home at night or sleep at the retreat center or nearby hotel? Do they want to be in a city where there are attractions and sightseeing they can do in between projects? Or do they want to be in a quiet location where there are no distractions?

Once you've chosen a city, be aware of holidays or large-scale events in the area as they can affect traffic, prices, or even if local attractions and restaurants are open.

Search the internet for "quilt retreat centers" in your chosen city. These centers can be part of a quilt shop or in a separate location run by a quilter. If there's not a quilt retreat center in your location, broaden your search to find a building that's available to rent for short amounts of time, such as a conference center or a parks and recreation facility. You may even want to investigate vacation rentals for one that has enough open space to set up machines and ironing boards.

Make sure the venue is right for the number of people who are coming. Keep in mind that sewing takes up a lot of space so don't try to squish into a small venue. If you're staying overnight, is there enough sewing, living, and sleeping space for those attending?

Ask the Venue

Before you book a venue, confirm with the host that it can accommodate quilters.

Are there enough tables and chairs for all participants? What is the lighting situation? If there is not a lot of natural light or great overhead lighting, quilters may want to bring portable lamps.

If it is a dedicated sewing retreat, ask whether it includes items such as cutting mats, ironing boards, irons, and design walls. Not having to pack these items can save attendees time and space. And it's helpful to know in advance to prevent participants from packing unnecessary items.

If you are staying overnight, be sure to ask if you need to supply bedding, towels, paper products, and utensils for food, including any serving or specialty kitchen tools for food prep.

Tip: If you have no desire to plan and host a retreat, contact quilt shops or quilt designers who are in the business of hosting. In those cases, you'd simply need to sign up! This can be an option whether you're part of a small group or want to find a retreat for yourself.

Tips from Our Staff

American Patchwork & Quilting staff members go on multiple retreats each year. Here are some ways to ensure your retreat is the best ever.