How to Pin Fabric

Pinning your fabric will save you time and ensure smooth sewing! See how to pin your projects.

1. Place your fabrics with right sides together.

2. Using ball head pins, weave each pin in and out of layered fabrics. Make sure pin point faces in toward fabric center and pin head extends over fabric edges. Place pins perpendicular -- or sideways -- to the edge that will be stitched.

pin2.jpg

3. Begin stitching fabrics together, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it. Ball head pins are easy to pull out. Don't be tempted to sew over pins. You can bend or break the machine needle and damage your machine.

pin3.jpg

Pinning perpendicular in this way ensures smooth seams inside....and out. See how to pin your project in this video.