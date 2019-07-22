How to Make More Time to Sew (Even When You're Busy)

We know, we know: You're so busy! When your to-list is a mile long, it's hard to fit in time to sew. We hope these tips will help you find more time to spend in your sewing room.

1. Keep your sewing machine, supplies, and work in progress out. That way, you can sneak in even just five minutes of sewing between other activities.

2. Pack an on-the-go bag of hand projects like EPP, hand-piecing, or hand-applique and keep it in your bag or in the car. Squeeze in sewing time in waiting rooms, in line, while riding in the car or public transportation, or while watching your children's sports events. You can even do this while catching up on your favorite TV shows.

3. Make time for friends. Swap out a coffee date for a sewing date. You can still chat and catch up with friends, but also both make some progress on a project. (If your friends aren't quilters, maybe they like adult coloring books, cross-stitch, or puzzles while you sew.)

4. Turn your phone off. The average American spends more than 3 hours on a smartphone per day. It's easy to get sucked into scrolling through Facebook and Instagram or watching videos online. But if you stepped away from your phone and ignored the notifications, could you fit in more time to sew?

5. Wake up earlier or stay up later. Try setting an alarm 20 minutes earlier each day and getting some sewing time in or do a little bit of sewing right before bed. Sacrificing a little bit of sleep for some "me time" in your sewing room will make you feel refreshed.