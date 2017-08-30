How to Make a Design Wall

Your design surface can be any size that works for your space. The simplest design wall is a flannel sheet or a flannel-back vinyl tablecloth pinned or taped to a wall. Most fabrics will stick to the flannel because of flannel's texture. You can purchase premade design walls at local quilt shops or online. If you prefer a DIY design wall, you can cover a foam insulation board with flannel or quilt batting to create a lightweight, portable design wall. Foam insulation is available in large sheets or precut at local hardware stores. Foam design walls are particularly useful for small or shared sewing spaces because they can be taken down and stored easily.