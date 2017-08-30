How to Make a Design Wall
A design wall provides a space to audition fabric placement and organize the pieces of your blocks before you sew them together.
Your design surface can be any size that works for your space. The simplest design wall is a flannel sheet or a flannel-back vinyl tablecloth pinned or taped to a wall. Most fabrics will stick to the flannel because of flannel's texture. You can purchase premade design walls at local quilt shops or online. If you prefer a DIY design wall, you can cover a foam insulation board with flannel or quilt batting to create a lightweight, portable design wall. Foam insulation is available in large sheets or precut at local hardware stores. Foam design walls are particularly useful for small or shared sewing spaces because they can be taken down and stored easily.
Tips for a Design Surface:
- Your design wall should have a neutral background color, so it doesn't interfere with your view of the fabrics or quilt blocks.
- Make sure your design surface has a napped (or slightly clingy) material, like flannel or quilt batting. Fabric pieces stitck to this material, so you can keep pieces displayed longer.
- Think about size. Do you want something permanent on your wall or something smaller you can carry from your sewing machine to the iron? Your size space and intended use will help you choose which type of design surface is best for you.
Love the design board? It comes in multiple sizes and colors. Not only are they light and easy to transport, the design boards by Lori Holt of Bee in My Bonnet stack easily for storing several projects at a time.
Shop here: starting at $9.98; fatquartershop.com