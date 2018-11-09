Motivation may be the key to success when working on a project, especially one that's taking a while to finish. We asked our Facebook readers how they remain motivated to finish their projects. Their answers are here!

How to Keep Motivated While Finishing a Quilt Project

"I belong to two Facebook groups that involve my sewing machine and embroidery designs. All the creativity is inspiring!" – Shelley C.

"I switch from one to another so I don't get bored!" – Karen G.

"I remember who they are going to and how they are sure to smile when they get it, whatever it is." – Susan H.

"Bribe myself with another project or a special treat." – Lynne R.

"Break it into smaller, simpler steps I am sure to finish." – Lauren B.

"Look on the APQ UFO Facebook group for motivation and ideas." – Debbie R.

"I always give myself a deadline." – Teresa H.

"Remind myself why I started in the first place." – Kristina G.

"Challenge myself to see how much I can get done in an hour at a time." – Jane A.

"I don't start one until I've finished one." – Cindy J.

"I do a 'snack' project – small and easily completed." – Sue B.

"Play an audio book or listen to Pandora while I work during the mindless pieces of small components (like 192,000,000 Flying Geese)." – Sally C.