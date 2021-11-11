How Long Does Thread Last?

Sewing thread does expire, but there are a lot of factors at play. Read more about it, and then see an easy way to test if your thread is good, below.

Piecing and quilting thread can last 50+ years. But if the thread has not been stored correctly, that time length significantly goes down. Thread should be stored out of sunlight, as light can fade and weaken the fibers. If it was stored in a humid place, such as garage or attic for a period of time, it can get sticky or too thick from moisture intake. Similarly, if it was stored in a very dry or cold climate, the fibers can become brittle and break.

Generally, if you've bought thread or own thread that's covered in dust, it's a good sign that it hasn't been stored properly. Here are other important factors that clue you in to whether the thread is still good:

The quality of the thread (cheap versus a more high-quality thread)

The coating on the thread (a polyester thread won't deteriorate as quickly as a cotton one

The materials o the spool (plastic spools help threads last longer than wood or Styrofoam ones)

Date it was made (older threads weren't made with the technology we have now, so they don't last as long as threads you buy new in the store today)