Getting Started with a Serger

April 20, 2017
Advertisement

A serger is a handy tool to add to your sewing space. Jody Sanders discusses reasons to use a serger, shows different stitches a serger can make, and gives a great threading tip!

  • Click here to watch a video with more information on how to make ruffles with a serger.
  • Want to make a rolled hem to finish napkins or add a finished edge to any fabric? Click here to watch a video on a 3-thread rolled hem technique.
  • Finish a pillowcase with a serged hem for extra durability. Click here to watch the video.
  • Capture threads and fabric cut off by your serger by making a Serger Thread Catcher! Click here for the video and click here for the instructions.
  • Show off your serger stitches with this fun decorative technique! Click here to watch the video.
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com