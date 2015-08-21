If you're a quilter, you probably make (frequent, daily) occasional trips to the fabric store to buy goodies (just because, for fun) for a project you're working on. And we know what you're thinking while you're there!

10 Thoughts Every Quilter Has While Fabric Shopping

1. "Where is the clearance rack!?!?"

4RCeGPUBg2nV6.gif

2. "This fabric is so pretty, but I have no plans for it. I'll take 5 yards!"

CDoxe35inxhfO.gif

3. "I just came for interfacing, but this fabric looks really good with it. I should get both."

b1YFCoOD2aX2E.gif

4. "That woman is buying the same fabric as me. We're obviously BFFs and soulmates."

VgNQdejHFZJdu.gif

5. "Are they hiring? What is their employee discount?"

NdkROrIDglkvS.gif

6. "I think I'm going to need a bigger cart! And someone to push it for me."

VTXzh4qtahZS.gif

7. "I don't need any help getting that fabric on the top shelf."

k7LQt33hMA0Ny.gif

8. "What time is it? I can't believe I've been here three hours!"

KI01DytlVPEw8.gif

9. "Don't tell me my payment total. Just take my money and pack it up!"

5u0uZecUZlUsM.gif

10. "I'll sneak all the fabric in after hubby goes to bed tonight."