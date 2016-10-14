Video 7: Perfecting Exact Quarter-Inch Seams

Achieving the perfect quarter-inch seam: every quilter strives for it sport and it sure makes putting our quilt top together easier if all the pieces are accurately sewn together. But how do you do that? Here are couple simple tricks you might want to try. First of all some, machines allow you to move the needle position to a quarter-inch seam allowance. Others have a guide on the bed. Or you can even try a specialty foot. This is one of my favorites. A quarter-inch presser foot has a little guide along one side that sort of acts like a bumper as you feed the fabric in and lets you know exactly where the edge of the fabric should be. You can also create your own guide if you don't have a guide on your machine already. You can use just a simple roll of masking tape and layer multiple pieces together. Here I've got about five pieces stuck together. And I'll lay that on the machine bed, sticking it down in just the right spot. But how do you figure out where to place that is really the key. Begin by cutting one and a half inch- wide fabric strips. Then sew those together using a quarter-inch seam. Sew your first two pieces together, press the seam allowance away from the center strip. Make sure you're getting a good press. You want to make sure there are no fabric folds in there that would put you off of your mark. Then add the third strip. What you should end up with then is a strip in the center that measures exactly one inch. If you're off, it means you need to adjust your quarter-inch seam allowance until until that center strip measures exactly one inch. Then you're ready to sew. Test your seam allowance before every project to make sure you're sewing accurately before you begin piecing blocks. The time you spend will be time well spent.