Tips to Make Pain-Free Triangle-Squares and Flying Geese
Jody Sanders shows you how to make triangle-squares and Flying Geese units with squares instead of triangles. This technique allows you to make more units in less time and with no wasted fabric!
Formula for 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares:
Finished size of triangle-square + 7/8".
Multiply that number by 2.
Cut two squares of fabric that measurement.
Example: For 2" finished triangle-squares
2" + 7/8" = 2-7/8"
2-7/8" x 2 = 5-3/4"
Cut two squares 5-3/4".
Formula for No-Waste Flying Geese (Makes 4 Units):
One large square the size of finished width + 1-1/4"
Four small squares that are the height of the finished unit + 7/8".
Example: For 2" x 4" finished Flying Geese Units
Cut: 1--5-1/4" square from background fabric.
Cut: 4--2-7/8" squares for side triangles.