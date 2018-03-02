Tips for Hand Piecing

Jo Morton says: "Hand-piecing is my favorite way to assemble a quilt. Because you don't sew across seam allowances in hand piecing, I can change my mind about the direction I piece my seams. It also improved my hand quilting.

When I was shown how to hand-piece (many years ago), I learned to repeat a pattern of three forward stitches followed by a backstitch from one end of a sewing line to the other. Because the quilts and blocks I am making today are small and the finished projects don't get hard wear, I have adjusted my processes slightly. Here's how I hand-piece today.

I use a Tulip size 10 big-eye needle. It is easier to manipulate the stitches onto the longer needle, and the big eye is easier to thread. I find Aurifil 50-weight 100% cotton thread is great for hand-piecing (or machine-piecing) smaller projects."

For Best Results:

Pretend you are trying to achieve small quilting stitches.

If the seam you are stitching is longer than 1-1/2 inches, take a backstitch at the halfway point to secure the stitching.

For No-Knot Hand Piecing

Pin two shapes together, matching seam lines and dots.

Take a stitch at the dot on the right-hand or left-hand end of the sewing line, depending on your handedness; leave a tail of thread.

Backstitch over the first stitch.

Take a second backstitch, running your needle through the thread loop and pulling the thread down to lock it in place.

Take a third backstitch.

Using a small running stitch, proceed to the dot at the left-/right-hand end of the sewing line.

Only sew dot to dot; do not stitch across any seam allowances.

Check the back side of your stitching often to be sure you are staying on the seam line.

At the left-/right-hand dot, take a backstitch.

Take a second backstitch, running your needle through the thread loop.

Take a third backstitch to lock the thread in place.

Clip the thread, leaving a small tail.

To Inset a Piece:

Pin one side of the piece you wish to inset to your unit.

Begin stitching as before. When you reach the end of the seam line, take one backstitch and park your needle in the seam allowance.

Re-pin the inset piece, take one stitch, backstitch over it, and proceed to the end of the seam line, finishing as before.

For a Continuous Seam:

Backstitch at the end of the seam line on each piece.