String Piecing: 3 Ways to Make It Your Own
String piecing involves sewing fabric strips together to use as part of a block or quilt. Here are three looks string piecing can bring to your next project!
String piecing (also sometimes called improvisational piecing) involves sewing fabric strips together. The strips, or "strings", can be any color combination, from scrappy to graduated color families. The strips do not need to be a uniform width, which makes it a great technique for using scraps!
Love the project we reference in this video? String Theory by Sharon Tucker is available for sale here.