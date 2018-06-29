Make an English Paper Piecing Travel Kit

Plastic lunch box sets aren't just for food. Utilize the divided compartments and stacking containers to create an on-the-go English paper piecing kit. Stay organized by storing tools and notions, templates and fabric pieces, and basted hexagons in dedicated spaces. Depending on the lunch box's design, you could even use part of the box for your on-the-go project and the other for your actual lunch, making it the perfect bundle for a lunch-hour stitching getaway. (Just be careful that the compartments stay separate and airtight. You don't want spills to ruin your hexagons!)