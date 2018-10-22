Matching points exactly when joining quilt block units can be tricky. Try using a positioning pin to ensure that the points line up.

How to Make Your Points Line Up in a Quilt Block

1. Stick a straight pin through the intersection of the point's seams on the wrong side of the first block (Photo 1).

2. Push the pin from Step 1 through the intersection of the point's seams on the right side of the second block. You should see the tip of the pin coming out through the intersection on the wrong side (Photo 2).

mpd_28997-s.jpg

3. Keep the positioning pin perpendicular to the fabric pieces as you align and pin the edges to be sewn (Photo 3). Remove positioning pin before sewing.

mpd_28998-s.jpg

4. Sew a few threads shy of point's intersection to ensure that you do not cut off the tip (Photo 4).

mpd_28999-s.jpg