How to Make Eight Triangle-Squares at Once
Materials
You can use this method any time a pattern calls for triangle-squares in multiples of eight.
Here's the formula:
1. Add 7/8" to the triangle-square finished size.
Example: triangle-squares finish at 1-1/2", so 1-1/2" + 7/8" = 2-3/8"
2. Multiply that number by 2.
Example: 2-3/8" x 2 = 4-3/4"
3. Cut your two fabrics into squares of that size.
Example: Two squares (one of each color) will yield eight 2"-square triangle-squares.
Assemble Triangle-Squares
1. Use a pencil to mark two diagonal lines in an X on wrong side of a fabric square.
2. Layer marked fabric square atop a second square with right sides together. Sew 1/4" on each side of drawn lines.
3. Cut layered squares horizontally and vertically through the center into four squares.
4. Cut each square on its marked diagonal line to make eight triangles.
5. Press open triangles to make eight triangle-squares.