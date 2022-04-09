You can make eight triangle-squares at once, significantly reducing the amount of time it takes to assemble matching triangle-squares you need for a project. Follow the how-to steps, below.

How to Make Eight Triangle-Squares at Once

Materials

You can use this method any time a pattern calls for triangle-squares in multiples of eight.

Here's the formula:

1. Add 7/8" to the triangle-square finished size.

Example: triangle-squares finish at 1-1/2", so 1-1/2" + 7/8" = 2-3/8"

2. Multiply that number by 2.

Example: 2-3/8" x 2 = 4-3/4"

3. Cut your two fabrics into squares of that size.

Example: Two squares (one of each color) will yield eight 2"-square triangle-squares.

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark two diagonal lines in an X on wrong side of a fabric square.

triangle-square

2. Layer marked fabric square atop a second square with right sides together. Sew 1/4" on each side of drawn lines.

triangle-square

3. Cut layered squares horizontally and vertically through the center into four squares.

triangle-square

4. Cut each square on its marked diagonal line to make eight triangles.

triangle-square

5. Press open triangles to make eight triangle-squares.