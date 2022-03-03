How to Chain-Piece an Entire Quilt Block

If you're assembling a quilt block that has many of the same size pieces that are sewn together in rows, you can chain-piece the block to save time. Follow these steps below to learn the process.

Piece the Rows

1. Arrange in order all cut pieces for one block next to your sewing machine.

Chain-Piece

2. Layer the first two pieces in each horizontal row right sides together. Sew each layered pair together along one edge in a chain; don't cut threads between pairs.

Chain-Piece

3. Repeat Step 2 to add the third piece to the second in each horizontal row.

Chain-Piece

4. Add fourth and fifth pieces in the same manner to complete each horizontal row. Press the rows according to your pattern directions. No need to clip the threads between rows before pressing.

Chain-Piece Chain-Piece

Piece the Blocks

1. Layer the top two rows right sides together. Sew the tows together. Clip threads.

Note: If you're making multiple of the same blocks, you can chain-piece your blocks together. Instead of clipping threads after Step 1, sew together the top two rows of a second block, and continue until all your blocks are pieced.

Chain-Piece

2. Add the third row to the second row in the same manner.

Chain-Piece

3. Continue joining rows until the block is complete. Press to your pattern directions.

Chain-Piece Chain-Piece

Watch It In Action