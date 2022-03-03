How to Chain-Piece an Entire Quilt Block
Piece the Rows
1. Arrange in order all cut pieces for one block next to your sewing machine.
2. Layer the first two pieces in each horizontal row right sides together. Sew each layered pair together along one edge in a chain; don't cut threads between pairs.
3. Repeat Step 2 to add the third piece to the second in each horizontal row.
4. Add fourth and fifth pieces in the same manner to complete each horizontal row. Press the rows according to your pattern directions. No need to clip the threads between rows before pressing.
Piece the Blocks
1. Layer the top two rows right sides together. Sew the tows together. Clip threads.
Note: If you're making multiple of the same blocks, you can chain-piece your blocks together. Instead of clipping threads after Step 1, sew together the top two rows of a second block, and continue until all your blocks are pieced.
2. Add the third row to the second row in the same manner.
3. Continue joining rows until the block is complete. Press to your pattern directions.
Watch It In Action
Want to see how chain-piecing a block looks like in realtime? Lindsay shares the process in this video. The featured block in this video is from the Twice the Fun quilt. You can buy this quilt pattern here.