6 Tips for Triangle-Squares
Do you struggle to get accurate triangle-squares? Beth offers suggestions for getting better results!
Transcript:
Hi! I'm Beth and this video is brought to you by Baby Lock. Triangle squares are a common unit in quilting, but they can sometimes be tricky to get right. Today, I'm sharing 6 tips for getting perfect triangle squares!
- Make your triangle-squares larger than needed, then trim them down to size. Cut the initial squares 1/8" larger than specified. Using your preferred assembly method, make triangle-squares. Square each one up by lining up the 45° line on your ruler with the seam line and trimming the unit to the designated size. While this takes extra time, the precision is worth it for a lot of quilters, including many of our designers (and they're the pros!).
- Use a scant seam allowance. When making triangle-squares, the distance you sew away from the marked diagonal lines should be just a little narrower than 1/4". This scant 1/4" seam allowance will give you the extra few threads you need to get precise triangle-squares. We recommend you still check the size and, if necessary, square up the block. If you're having trouble with the points being pulled down into the machine, try switching out for a straight stitch plate. It has a smaller hole for the needle and so there's less area for your point to be eaten by your machine.
- Draw the stitching lines. If you're not sure if you're sewing ¼" away from a center drawn line, try drawing your sewing lines instead. (This is especially helpful if you're struggling with accuracy.
- Pressing matters: Set the seam by pressing on top of the stitching lines. This helps the stitching sink into the fabric, so when you press the triangle-square open, you have a clean, straight line diagonally through the square.
- Cut off the triangular dog-ears that result when piecing triangle-squares. This will allow you to add the triangle-squares to other pieces with more precision. (If you are making your squares larger as in tip 1, you'll already have done this!)
- And finally, when you're sewing multiple triangle-squares together, start with a leader/ender strip for a nice clean start! This is especially helpful when you're sewing on the bulky side of the triangle squares where there are multiple seams coming together.
So next time you're sewing triangle squares, give these tips a try!