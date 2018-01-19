Where to Donate Unwanted Fabric
So much fabric, so little time! Give fabric scraps (or fabric you're not in love with anymore) new life by donating them to an organization in need. We asked our readers where they make their fabric donations and compiled a list of the results.
Organizations that Accept Fabric Scraps:
- Donate Stuff -- Purple Heart
- Quilts of Valor
- Ragfinery (only fabrics larger than 12" square)
- Days for Girls
Ideas for Fabric Donation:
- Local animal shelters (or make your own pet beds to donate by filling a pillowcase with scraps and sewing the opening closed)
- Art teachers/elementary schools/home school groups
- High school sewing classes
- Local prison inmate sewing programs
- Local Girl Scout or Boy Scout groups
- Local children's museums
- Put scraps in trees or bushes for nest-building birds
- Church missionary or charity groups
- Local thrift stores (others may love sewing but can't afford to buy fabric at full-price)
- Local 4-H chapters
- Local FFA chapters
- Check if your local recycling program accepts textiles
- Local quilt guild charity projects
- Ask your local quilt shop if they accept donations for charity quilts or community projects