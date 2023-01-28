Tour the American Patchwork & Quilting Sewing Studio
The staff of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine shares their newly remodeled space. The sewing studio serves as a place to shoot how-to videos, test new products and patterns, sew samples and quilts for photography, and more. They share details of how they set the space up, the furniture they bought, and tips for organizing and storing things in the space.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Here's a list of products and furniture that are still available:
- White bookcases for video background
- Quilt hanging system
- Quilt ladder
- Adjustable cutting table
- Optional butcher block cutting table top
- Cube organizers for fabric and tool storage
- Cube storage bins (smaller): isn't available anymore, but here's a similar one
- Cube storage bins (larger): isn't available anymore, but here's a similar one
- Clear bins for machine accessories
- Cube shelf dividers
- Pegboard
- Rolling cart for ironing supplies
- Large cutting table (buy the woodworking plan)
- Large sewing table (buy the woodworking plan)