Store Quilting Rulers and Templates
Organizing acrylic tools can be tricky. Try one of these solutions to tame your rulers and templates.
Photo Ledge
Take advantage of often underused vertical space in a sewing room by installing a photo ledge on the wall next to your work surface to keep your most-used rulers and templates close at hand and your work space clear. Photo ledges are available in a variety of sizes and finishes, so you should be able to find one that fits your aesthetic.
Grip Grass
Stand marking utensils and rulers in flexible silicone grip grass.
On the Hook
Hang rulers and templates from Command hooks attached to an edge of your cutting table to keep your work surface clear.
Small Templates
Clip sealable binder pockets or zippered pencil pouches in a large D-ring binder. Fill each one with a single template and its instructions. Stash the binder in a drawer for sewing at home or carry it in a tote or backpack when you're sewing on the go.
Pegboard
A pegboard can hold rulers and templates of all sizes, and many hooks can hold more than one so you can store similar rulers togethers.
Hanging Storage
If you don't use your templates or specialty rulers often, hang them in a closet from binder clips on an adjustable tension rod, which can fit in even the smallest space. Because the rulers can overlap, a growing collection is no problem.
Napkin Holder
Napkin holders can store acrylic rulers. They're attractive, fit on your cutting table, and are heavy enough that the rulers don't tip it over.
Magazine Holders
If you prefer to store supplies and tools in a bookcase or on a shelf, use magazine file holders to corral your small acrylic templates and template instruction manuals. Add labels to the holders to make it easy to find what you're looking for.
File Cabinet
Use a file cabinet in your sewing room to store acrylic templates and rulers in individual hanging folders. In each folder with a ruler include the ruler instructions and even a unit sewn using the ruler. You also can use hanging folders to store fabric panels apart from your stash and packages of fusibles and interfacing.
Flower Box
A 30"-long box works great for rectangular rulers, and a 24"-long box easily holds square or odd-shape rulers.