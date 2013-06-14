Smart Ways to Store Fabric
No matter your definition of organization, we have tips you can use for sorting and storing your fabric stash.
See the Rainbow
Sort fabrics by colors and arrange them horizontally in drawers to make it easier to find what you need. The see-through mesh of these drawers makes it easy to find what you need. Maximize space by adding dividers to separate fabrics.
Fancy Pants
Use pants hangers to store fabric yardage. Add measurement labels to the fabric pieces so you can easily grab what you need for your next project.
Color-Coded Stash
Sort your stash by color. Ribbons pinned on each canvas box denotes the fabric color, so you can easily switch ribbons as certain colors in your stash grow or shrink.
The Easiest Fabric Storage
Plastic tubs are the fabric storage of choice for many quilters. If you want to avoid sunlight damage, keep your stash behind closed doors. Organize fabric by color, by manufacturer, or by patterns such as polka dots and stripes.
Fabric Storage Closet
Outfit a closet for fabric storage. A wire-drawer storage rack organizes works-in-progress and precut fabrics. Built in cubbies hold plastic bins full of sorted fabric. And hang finished quilt tops waiting for quilting from clothes hangers.
Panel Keeper
Stop losing fabric panels in your stash! Fold each panel into a page protector and store the page protectors in binders. This helps cut down on duplicate panels, makes the panels easy to view, and keeps the panel accessible.
Washi Tape Trick
Washi tape is the perfect label for containers because it's easy to write on and easy to remove. Whether you're sorting your fabrics or your works-in-progress, a simple washi tape label will keep everything organized.
Roll With It
Store cut binding for your projects on a wooden paper towel holder until you're ready to finish the quilts. The binding easily unrolls from the towel holder and doesn't get tangled under my feet. A standard towel holder can store bindings for at least eight quilts.
Use Every Inch
Don't forget the often unused space on the back of a closet door. A wire rack can hold quilt tops waiting to be finished.
WIP Storage
Store books, magazines, and/or patterns in a container with the fabric, tools, and in-process pieces for each project. That way, you always have your work-in-progress prepared when you're ready to work.
Fat-Quarter Storage
Store your fat quarters in dresser drawers, separate from the rest of your stash. You can look there first if you're chosing fabrics for a fat-quarter quilt.
Smart Shelving Unit
Back-to-back wire shelves hold collapsible fabric totes and boxes full of fabric. Buying extra shelving units allows you to add more shelves to each unit, while arranging the wire shelving perpendicular to the wall makes for a more functional solution.
Storage on Display
Store colorful items like yo-yos, ribbon, leftover binding, buttons, selvages, and trims in clear glass jars. Not only can you easily see the items in each jar, but they make a pretty arrangement when grouped on a shelf.
Grab and Go
Use trays or pullout drawers to store in-progress projects. They allow you to keep all pieces and tools for a project organized and available and are easy to move from storage to work space.
Serving Tray Storage
A basic serving tray (you can find inexpensive wooden ones at your local crafts store) makes transporation of works-in-progress easy. Use them to corral cut pieces and half-done blocks.
Stash Your Scraps
An easy way to sort a growing stash of scraps is with clear plastic paint-pail liners. Put one color in each liner and stack them so they take up little space.
Heavy-Duty Storage
Bankers boxes (available at office supply stores) provide heavy-duty storage for your fabric. They're stackable and have space to label the contents of each box, making storage fast and functional.
Creative Closet Space
Hang quilt tops ready to be quilted in a closet on pants hangers. If you've chosen the backing and/or already cut the binding, loop it over the hanger.
Bake Shop Storage
A roll-around commercial baker's rack can easily hold many works-in-progress. Each tray can be pulled out to lay on a cutting or sewing surface. And because it's on wheels, it can be moved out of the way to make space.
Wire Works
Do you like open and visible fabric storage? Wire baskets hold fabric organized by color, so you can easily see (and grab) what's inside.
Custom-Fit Closet
Custom-built shelving in a closet allows you to maximize space for storing more fabric. Sort it by color to easily find the pieces you need. When you're done sewing, close the closet doors to keep clutter hidden.
Nooks and Crannies
A repurposed sawhorse acts as an adjustable cutting and ironing stand, and also offers shelves below for stacks of fabric. Corral smaller pieces in baskets that fit under the sawhorse. In-progress projects stay organized in an sheet pan on the table.
From the Bottom Up
Utilize space under a table for storing fabric. Add rolling carts with drawers or wire basket holders under your work space, so you have fabric close at hand while you're cutting or designing.
Lots of Labels
And old office cabinet can easily be converted into sewing storage. Stack fabrics by color on the shelves and use the tiny drawers to store smaller supplies, such as thread, rulers, and scissors. Add labels to drawers and shelves, so you always know where to return items.
Unsort Your Stash
If you're not a neat freak, this is a great way to store your scraps. A pull-out garbage can store both tiny scraps and bigger pieces of miscellaneous fabric. Install one right next to your cutting board, so you can easily toss scraps while piecing.
Photo Boxes
Organize precuts by color or collection using clear photo boxes. Hide them behind doors or buy boxes with a tint to them for colorful storage.
Stylish Storage
Storage doesn't have to by ugly. Turn a bookshelf into fabric storage and a work of art! Neatly stack fabrics on some of the shelves and use some to display spools of thread and ribbons in pretty glass containers and baskets. Display your favorite quilting books, pretty supplies, and vintage collectibles on top. Add a wall hanging for a pop of handmade style.
Fabric Decor
Let your favorite fabrics double as decor. Fold fabrics neatly in a cabinet that looks as tidy when the doors are open as when they're shut.
Neatly Tucked Away
Have bits of ribbon and trims stashed in places you can't see? Wind them around uniform-size cards and store them in a pocketed, over-the-door hanger meant to hold shoes or toiletries.
Keep It Smooth
After ironing large fabric pieces for a project, drape the ironed fabric on a clothes drying rack. This prevents the fabrics from creasing before you can get your pieces cut.
Multitasking Storage
Shoe organizers are a natural option for storing fabric. They're great for keeping rolls of batting, fusible web, and freezer paper from rolling around. Plus, they're just the right size for stacking your favorite collection of precuts.
Store by Sight
Stash getting out of control? Shoe boxes might be the solution to manage your collection. Stash all your scraps by color, then cut a piece of fabric the same color and tape to the outside for quick reference!
Sort and Store
If you only have room for underbed or big tub storage, don't forget to organize within those bigger containers! Use smaller boxes or dividers to keep fabric collections, precuts, or colors organized.
Rows of Color
Organize fat quarters by color on an open shelf. They're easy to access and the pretty display of fabrics will allow you to see what colors you're running out of!
Set Scraps Aside
Don't toss out fabric scraps! Instead, stash them in baskets sorted by color. When you're ready to make a scrappy quilt, pull out your baskets and get busy.
Sorted Storage
Coordinate fabrics by designer, style, or manufacturer, and store in baskets of different shapes and sizes. The baskets allow you to keep various bundles and shapes of fabric in one location. Label the baskets to take organization to the next level!
Double Duty
Don't overlook storage spaces that can do double duty. For instance, this storage bin system holds fabric and also serves as the base for a cutting and ironing surface.
At a Glance
Stop searching and start working! Clear, resealable bags can hold magazines, fabric, and works in progress. Just open the bag and start sewing.
Sort by Size
Whether you cut specific sizes from every fabric or cut yardages with a particular quilt project in mind, sorting by dimension is a storage option. Use clear-plastic storage boxes to hold fabrics of the same size and label the boxes for true efficiency.
Bundle Your Project Fabrics
To ensure fabrics chosen for a specific project stay together until you're ready to use them, bundle them with long fabric strips. These strips usually come from trimming selvages or frayed edges.