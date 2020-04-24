Sewing Storage Hacks Under $15
Transform common household items into creative organizational solutions.
Utensil Caddy
My husband attached a utensil caddy to the unused iron rest on my ironing board. Now my tools, pincushion, and everything else I need are at my fingertips when ironing.
—Joanne Noyes
Eustis, Maine
Chip Clips
Keep cut fabric pieces together with chip clips. Use a marker to label each clip with the designated row for its set of pieces.
Lunch Tray
Embroidery floss, needles, and a small scissors can be easily seen in a divided lunch tray.
Lunch Box
Create a portable English paper-piecing kit using a lunch box that has a resealable lid.
Ice Cube Tray
Let the compartments of an ice cube tray confine sewing machine needles, bobbins, and machine feet.
Shower Curtain Hooks
Hang oversize rulers, templates, and patterns from shower curtain hooks suspended from a tension rod.
Ponytail Holders
I wrap small ponytail holders around my bobbins as a colorful and inexpensive way to contain the loose thread ends.
—Jane Bulen
Stover, Missouri
Shower Caddy
Corral fabric bundles, spray bottles, hoops, scissors, and rotary cutters with a shower caddy hung on the back of a door.
Cosmetics Organizer
To clean up your work surface, gather items from your sewing table into an acrylic cosmetics organizer.
Soap Case
Fill a plastic soap case with your favorite needles, thread, and scissors for a customized travel sewing kit.
Expandable Coupon Organizer
Hold individual appliqué pieces in an expandable coupon organizer, labeling each pocket with the block number.
Trading Card Sleeves
When I am working on multiple quilts, I put fabric samples from the different projects in trading card sleeves. It keeps the project swatches separate and makes them easy to see and match quickly. When I go shopping, I fold the sleeve and slip it into my purse.
—April Schnars
Lakewood, California
Grip Grass
Stand marking utensils and rulers in flexible silicone grip grass.
Clipboard Box
Use a clipboard box as an appliqué kit, tracing patterns on the closed lid and storing tools inside.
—Linda Kile
Catawissa, Pennsylvania
Cable Wraps
Secure binding strips with cable wraps.