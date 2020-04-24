Sewing Storage Hacks Under $15

Transform common household items into creative organizational solutions.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Utensil Caddy

My husband attached a utensil caddy to the unused iron rest on my ironing board. Now my tools, pincushion, and everything else I need are at my fingertips when ironing.

—Joanne Noyes

Eustis, Maine

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Chip Clips

Keep cut fabric pieces together with chip clips. Use a marker to label each clip with the designated row for its set of pieces.

3 of 15

Lunch Tray

Embroidery floss, needles, and a small scissors can be easily seen in a divided lunch tray.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Lunch Box

Create a portable English paper-piecing kit using a lunch box that has a resealable lid.

5 of 15

Ice Cube Tray

Let the compartments of an ice cube tray confine sewing machine needles, bobbins, and machine feet.

6 of 15

Shower Curtain Hooks

Hang oversize rulers, templates, and patterns from shower curtain hooks suspended from a tension rod.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Ponytail Holders

I wrap small ponytail holders around my bobbins as a colorful and inexpensive way to contain the loose thread ends.

—Jane Bulen

Stover, Missouri

8 of 15

Shower Caddy

Corral fabric bundles, spray bottles, hoops, scissors, and rotary cutters with a shower caddy hung on the back of a door.

9 of 15

Cosmetics Organizer

To clean up your work surface, gather items from your sewing table into an acrylic cosmetics organizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Soap Case

Fill a plastic soap case with your favorite needles, thread, and scissors for a customized travel sewing kit.

11 of 15

Expandable Coupon Organizer

Hold individual appliqué pieces in an expandable coupon organizer, labeling each pocket with the block number.

12 of 15

Trading Card Sleeves

When I am working on multiple quilts, I put fabric samples from the different projects in trading card sleeves. It keeps the project swatches separate and makes them easy to see and match quickly. When I go shopping, I fold the sleeve and slip it into my purse.

—April Schnars

Lakewood, California

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Grip Grass

Stand marking utensils and rulers in flexible silicone grip grass.

14 of 15

Clipboard Box

Use a clipboard box as an appliqué kit, tracing patterns on the closed lid and storing tools inside.
—Linda Kile

Catawissa, Pennsylvania

15 of 15

Cable Wraps

Secure binding strips with cable wraps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next