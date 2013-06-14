Sewing Room Storage and Organization Products
Find more than 30 ways to corral unruly quilting notions, tools, fabric, and more in your sewing room.
Medium Rack System
What: This tool organizer from Creative Options contains three utility boxes with optional dividers to hold in-progress projects, fabric, thread, and embellishments.
Why: The toolbox top fits larger tools and patterns, and the handle makes it simple to carry your supplies to a retreat.
Price: $34.99
For more info: caboodles.com
Make Space Ruler Rest
What: Store up to five rulers or acrylic templates in a holder that will match any space.
Price: $24.95
For more info: laundrybasketquilts.com
Tin
What: These bright, graphic tins hold small supplies safely.
Why: Thread, pins, binding clips, marking tools, and more fit easily in these tins for easy storage and carrying.
Price: $4.48
For more info: fatquartershop.com
Mini Stash 'n Store
What: Easily store small scissors, rulers, marking tools, and other tiny notions in an organizer available in nine colors. The silicone pockets conform to all shapes to provide a tight fit, making it ideal for on-the-go sewing.
Price: $8.48
For more info: fatquartershop.com
Tutto Bag
What: Travel with your sewing machine in a collapsible Tutto bag that comes in a variety of sizes and bright colors. Tie-down straps steady your machine, and a bounty of pockets manage the sewing machine pedal and cords, fabric, patterns, and notions.
Why: Protect your sewing machine when you're on the move.
Price: $284
For more info: tutto.com
The Sew Stack
What: The Sew Stack from Noble Notions is a flexible thread and bobbin storage tray. It locks spools in place so they don't fall out and the thread doesn't get tangled.
Why: A lid and wipeable surface make it dustproof, waterproof, and easily portable.
Price: $28.99
For more info: noblenotions.com
The Zirkel Magnetic Pin Holder
What: The Zirkel Magnetic Pin Holder fans pins out so the heads are always ready to grab.
Why: No more finger pokes! Pins are always facing the right direction.
Price: $18.95
For more info: thezirkle.com
Thread Organizer
What: This laser-cut wooden floss holder from Bijou Lovely proclaims a love of stitching.
Why: It contains 27 holes for floss and a magnet to hold your needle in place.
Price: $14
For more info: bijoulovely.com
Notions Wallet by Noble Notions
What: To stash must-have sewing goodies within arm's reach, sew a Notions Wallet by Noble Notions. Hang the wallet from a table or ironing board using the two lime green Quilter's Clamps included with the pattern instructions.
Why: Keep all your supplies close at hand without taking up valuable table space.
Price: $12.95
For more info: noblenotions.com
Fabric Organizers from DeNiece's Designs
What: Fabric Organizers from DeNiece's Designs have tabs on the plastic forms that make it easy to store yardage, strips, and smaller pieces. They come in three pieces: small (5x14"), shorty (7x10-1/2"), and large (10x14").
Why: Transform your stash from messy to manicured.
Price: $8.10 for 6 small organizers
For more info: thefabricorganizer.com
Fabric Strip Case
What: Keep precut 2-1⁄2-inch-wide strips in a Fabric Strip Case, a perfectly sized, durable plastic container.
Why: Keep your strips wrinkle-free while on a shelf or in your project bag.
Price: $14.99
For more info: artbin.com
Porcupine Bobbin Holder
What: Keep your bobbins in their place with the help of the Porcupine Bobbin Holder.
Why: This little spiky guy holds up to 30 sewing and embroidery bobbins of any size and brand.
Price: $14.99
For more info: smartneedle.com
Fabric Boxes from Quilted Koala
What: Store the fabrics you love in the fabrics you love using durable fabric-covered boxes and bins from Quilted Koala.
Why: Sort and store quilting supplies in stylish alternatives to plastic storage containers.
Price: from $60
For more info: quiltedkoala.com
Double-Sided Thread Organizer from Creative Options
What: With 46 transparent compartments accessible from two sides, the Double-Sided Thread Organizer from Creative Options eliminates the hassel of organizing and storing thread, bobbins, and embellishments.
Why: Make thread portable and contained while still being able to see what you have.
Price: $10.99
For more info: caboodles.com
The Beatle Bag
What: Carry all your sewing supplies in organized fashion when you make then take The Beatle Bag from Abbey Lane Quilts.
Why: Four clear inserts make finding the right tool-and everything else-quick and easy.
Price: $20 (pattern and four plastic inserts)
For more info: abbeylanequilts.com
ArtBin's Super Satchel Double Deep
What: At 15-1/4x14x6-1/2" inches, ArtBin's Super Satchel Double Deep is ideal for storing precut fabrics. Arrange the dividers to form up to eight compartments. It is also available in purple, pink, and green.
Why: The deep compartments allow for easy storage of larger, bulkier supplies.
Price: $30.99
For more info: artbin.com
AccuQuilt Go! Die Storage Rack
What: The vinyl-covered wire GO! Die Storage Rack from Accuquilt corrals up to eight dies and mats upright to avoid scratches, creases, and warping.
Why: The GO! Die Storage Rack also makes a great storage solution for rotary-cutting mats and rulers.
Price: $24.99
For more info: accuquilt.com
Pockets to Go Pattern by Atkinson Designs
What: Whip up one of these handy storage totes to give often used tools and notions a home near your sewing machine or cutting table.
Why: Choose fabrics to coordinate with your sewing studio decor.
Price: $10
For more info: atkinsondesigns.com
Photo courtesy of Atkinson Designs.
Ruler Roundup
What: Organize rulers, cutting mats, and patterns with a 12"-wide storage notion. Four color choices lets it complement any decor.
Price: $53
For more info: doohikeydesigns.com
Junior Rack
What: Organize rulers, cutters, and other supplies with an 18"-long wall rack that can hold up to 28 rulers on four adjustable hooks.
Price: $35.99
For more info: rrrulerrack.com
Go! Die Storage
What: Stackable storage boxes, available in three sizes to accommodate AccuQuilt dies, hold up to eight dies each. The boxes are compact and have labels you can personalize.
Price: $14.99
For more info: accuquilt.com
Your Nest Organizer
What: A sturdy yet flexible desktop organizer contains tools in a variety of sizes, including a rotary cutter. It comes in seven colors.
Price: $19.95
For more info: hummingbird-highway.com
Spool Rack Sewing Machine
What: Store and display more than 60 spools of thread on a wall hanger.
Price: $52.47
For more info: ackfeldwire.com
Grabbit Bobbinsaver2
What: Contain up to 66 plastic or metal bobbins in a pliable plastic square storage tray. Threads won't unwind or get tangled.
Price: $11.95
For more info: schmetzneedles.com
Yazzii Thread Organiser
What: Carry and store up to 50 spools of thread in a clutch-style organizer available in seven colors. Four see-through zipper pockets keep thread secure and visible. Elastic straps in the center can hold scissors and other small tools.
Price: $43.90
For more info: yazzii.com
The Sew Stack Machine Feet Box
What: Store up to 28 machine feet in a stackable container from Noble Notions. Slots for labeling make sorting and location sewing feet by different machines easy, while precut foam inserts hold them firmly in place.
Price: $20.90
For more info: noblenotions.com
Holdi Hoop Holder
What: Hang up to four embroidery hoops (hand or machine) on your wall with the holder from SmartNeedle. Included hardware makes mounting easy and the silicone material won't damage walls.
Price: $19.99
For more info: smartneedle.com
The Stitch App Caddy
What: Transport handwork projects easily with a 10x4x6" caddy. A built-in magnet and felted wool balls hold needles and pins tight, while built-in spindles secure thread and bobbins. A recessed tray and skinny opening store scissors, marking tools, and other small items, and a scrap bin keeps your work surface clean.
Price: $39.99
For more info: lapappstore.net
Gingham on the Go
What: Sew in style! This set of three project bags in multiple sizes is ideal for storing handwork and works-in-progress, and for carrying supplies to a quilt retreat.
Price: $22.48
For more info: fatquartershop.com
Mini Foldable Box
What: Store handwork projects or tools for a quilt retreat in a small, durable storage bin from Meori. Measuring 5×5½×6½" and available in a variety of colors and patterns, the bin has one compartment and two elastic mesh pockets to keep you organized. When not in use, the bin folds flat for storing.
Price: $11.98
For more info: fatquartershop.com