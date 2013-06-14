Organize Sewing Supplies

Upgrade a crowded drawer with strips of magnetic tape on the often-unused interior sides. The tape can hold loose needles, pins, metal bobbins, clips, and other small notions. You can also cut the tape to the size of your cutting tools and place it on the drawer bed to keep the tools from sliding around as the drawer is opened and closed. Because the tape comes in a variety of widths and strengths, you can buy it to fit your needs.