Maximize Your Fabric Storage Bins

Make the most of your storage space with these tips for organizing fabric into bins.

1. If a fabric bin feels overloaded or saggy, place a piece of foam core in the bottom to stabilize it and help support the weight of your fabric.

2. To make the most of a bin's space, create two layers of two rows each. For the rows, arrange fabric pieces upright so you easily can see each one and divide the rows with a piece of foam core. Separate layers with a second piece of foam core.