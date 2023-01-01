Maximize Your Fabric Storage Bins
Make the most of your storage space with these tips for organizing fabric into bins.
1. If a fabric bin feels overloaded or saggy, place a piece of foam core in the bottom to stabilize it and help support the weight of your fabric.
2. To make the most of a bin's space, create two layers of two rows each. For the rows, arrange fabric pieces upright so you easily can see each one and divide the rows with a piece of foam core. Separate layers with a second piece of foam core.
3. If you save scraps and organize by color, store your scraps in clear containers that will fit in a bin. Storing scraps and fabric pieces of the same color together lets you quickly determine what you have on hand.