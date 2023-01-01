Maximize Your Fabric Storage Bins

Make the most of your storage space with these tips for organizing fabric into bins.
January 01, 2023
Advertisement

Buy the pattern for the fabric storage bin here.

1. If a fabric bin feels overloaded or saggy, place a piece of foam core in the bottom to stabilize it and help support the weight of your fabric.

2. To make the most of a bin's space, create two layers of two rows each. For the rows, arrange fabric pieces upright so you easily can see each one and divide the rows with a piece of foam core. Separate layers with a second piece of foam core.

3. If you save scraps and organize by color, store your scraps in clear containers that will fit in a bin. Storing scraps and fabric pieces of the same color together lets you quickly determine what you have on hand.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com