Get Organized: Week 4

The beginning of the year is the perfect time to get organized! Join us on Wednesdays from January 30 - February 20 for our video series for fun projects and motivation to organize. On our final episode of Get Organized, sponsored by Janome, Northcott, and Therm O Web, we share a hanging wall organizer, some of our favorite reader organizing tips, block 4 in our sewing-theme quilt along, a needle organizing pincushion, and the Family-Oriented Fran organizing personality!