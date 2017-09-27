Embroidered Pegboard
Get personal! Stitch a name, monogram, or inspirational word on a pegboard that also organizes your notions.
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Materials
- 2×3' piece of white hardboard pegboard
- DK weight cotton yarn: blue, coral, gold
- Yarn needle
- 5-3⁄4- to 1"-diameter gold buttons
- S-hooks
Assemble the Pegboard
1. Using a pencil and referring to the Stitch Placement Diagram on the image to the left, print the word "Create" on the lower left-hand corner of the pegboard by connecting the dots.
2. Use a doubled length of yarn threaded onto a yarn needle for all stitching. Knot yarn on back of pegboard to secure stitches. Backstitch the letters C and A with blue yarn.
3. Backstitch the letters R and T with coral yarn and both letter Es with gold yarn.
4. Stitch a button to each end of the letter C with blue yarn. Stitch three buttons for ellipses at the end of the word with gold yarn.
5. Hang crafts supplies on board using S-hooks.