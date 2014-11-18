DIY Storage Projects

Updated December 28, 2021

Storage doesn't have to be ugly! Stitch useful organizational items that will make your sewing space both stylish and tidy.

Sew in Style

Store notions and gadgets in a quick-to-stitch sewing station caddy.

Get the free pattern here.

Mini Rotary-Mat Holder

Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.

Get the free pattern here.

Storage Baskets

Tame clutter in your home with bins and baskets in a variety of sizes. For a coordinated look, choose fabrics that match your decor!

Get free patterns here.

Love Letters Organizer

Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks.

Get the free pattern here.

Thread Catcher Bag

Keep your sewing space neat (and stylish!) with a cute thread catcher.

Get the free pattern here.

Sew Write

For a journal cover, carefully stitch rows of matching half hexies to form hexagons. To complete the set, use the same fabrics to construct a coordinating pencil pouch.

Get the free patterns here.

DIY Hanging Wall Organizer

Clear your work table by storing commonly used sewing supplies in a hanging organizer that can be customized to fit your space!

See more here.

Sew Perfect

This quick-to-make project keeps sewing basics organized for quilters on the go.

Get the free pattern here.

Needle Keepers

Keep a spool of thread, needles, and pins safe at hand in this embellished wool take-along.

Get the free pattern here.

Free Pincushion Patterns

Sew easy pincushions using a variety of free patterns.

Get free pincushion patterns here.

Quilted Hanging Organizer

Use fat quarter pieces and printed panels to create a handy hanging organizer for your sewing room.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy Pencil Case

Denim fabric and a zipper form an easy-to-sew pencil case. It's a smart carryall for loose sewing supplies.

Get the free pattern here.

Stuffed Mushroom

Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape needle case.

Get the free pattern here.

Embroidery Hoop Storage

Turn your desktop chaos into a productive work space with a coordinated trio of catchalls made from embroidery hoops.

Get the free patterns here.

Pincushion Thread Catcher

A weighted pincushion holds a thread catcher on the edge of your sewing desk.

Get the free pattern here.

Sewing Caddy

Stop searching for a spot to rest your needle, scissors, and thread when you're hand stitching. This small sewing caddy will corral them in style.

Get the free pattern here.

Folk Art Needle Case

Cotton prints mixed with wools, delicate beads, and a careful choice of threads give a needle case a vintage flair.

Get the free pattern here.

Bedside Storage Caddy

Keep all your bedtime essentials close at hand with a caddy made from a fringed table runner.

Get the free pattern here.

Sewing Roll

Keep your needles, scissors, and thread close at hand in an embroidered sewing roll made with fabrics that reflect your style.

Get the free pattern here.

Sewing Organizer

Learn how to make a cute sewing organizer to hold small supplies!

See the video here.

Fabric-Covered Boxes

Store your stuff in style. Whether for your sewing room, bedroom, or home office, create custom storage with a personal flair.

Get the free pattern here.

