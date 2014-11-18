DIY Storage Projects
Storage doesn't have to be ugly! Stitch useful organizational items that will make your sewing space both stylish and tidy.
Sew in Style
Store notions and gadgets in a quick-to-stitch sewing station caddy.
Mini Rotary-Mat Holder
Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.
Storage Baskets
Tame clutter in your home with bins and baskets in a variety of sizes. For a coordinated look, choose fabrics that match your decor!
Love Letters Organizer
Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks.
Thread Catcher Bag
Keep your sewing space neat (and stylish!) with a cute thread catcher.
Sew Write
For a journal cover, carefully stitch rows of matching half hexies to form hexagons. To complete the set, use the same fabrics to construct a coordinating pencil pouch.
DIY Hanging Wall Organizer
Clear your work table by storing commonly used sewing supplies in a hanging organizer that can be customized to fit your space!
See more here.
Sew Perfect
This quick-to-make project keeps sewing basics organized for quilters on the go.
Needle Keepers
Keep a spool of thread, needles, and pins safe at hand in this embellished wool take-along.
Free Pincushion Patterns
Sew easy pincushions using a variety of free patterns.
Quilted Hanging Organizer
Use fat quarter pieces and printed panels to create a handy hanging organizer for your sewing room.
Easy Pencil Case
Denim fabric and a zipper form an easy-to-sew pencil case. It's a smart carryall for loose sewing supplies.
Stuffed Mushroom
Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape needle case.
Embroidery Hoop Storage
Turn your desktop chaos into a productive work space with a coordinated trio of catchalls made from embroidery hoops.
Pincushion Thread Catcher
A weighted pincushion holds a thread catcher on the edge of your sewing desk.
Sewing Caddy
Stop searching for a spot to rest your needle, scissors, and thread when you're hand stitching. This small sewing caddy will corral them in style.
Folk Art Needle Case
Cotton prints mixed with wools, delicate beads, and a careful choice of threads give a needle case a vintage flair.
Bedside Storage Caddy
Keep all your bedtime essentials close at hand with a caddy made from a fringed table runner.
Sewing Roll
Keep your needles, scissors, and thread close at hand in an embroidered sewing roll made with fabrics that reflect your style.
Sewing Organizer
Learn how to make a cute sewing organizer to hold small supplies!
See the video here.
Fabric-Covered Boxes
Store your stuff in style. Whether for your sewing room, bedroom, or home office, create custom storage with a personal flair.