Cross-Stitch Coffee Table Tray
A metal perforated baking tray from a kitchen-supply store serves up a trendy cross-stitch plus sign and makes a handy place to corral odds and ends.
Designer: Jaydee Decker
Materials
- 13×18" perforated metal tray
- Painters tape
- Spray paint: yellow and peach
- Yarn needle
- Yarn: magenta
1. Tape off one-third of tray from top to bottom and through one vertical row of holes. In a well-ventilated area, spray-paint one side of tray yellow; let dry. Peel off painters tape and apply a new line of tape aligned with the spray-painted line. Spray remaining side of tray peach; let dry. Remove tape.
2. Find the center of tray. Following the chart below, cross-stitch the design using yarn needle and magenta yarn. Leave a long tail on back of tray for first and last stitches, weave tails under previous stitches; trim ends.