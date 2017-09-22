Big-Stitch Bulletin Board

This bulletin board is sure to make waves with its simple running-stitch border. Embroider the fabric, then attach it to a corkboard from an office supplies store.

Materials

14x17" piece of solid cream fabric

11x14" corkboard

Water-soluble marking pen

Embroidery floss: blue and coral

Spray bottle filled with water

Staple gun

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

4- 7/8"-diameter buttons: coral

Assemble the Bulletin Board

1. Lay solid cream fabric right side up on work surface. Center corkboard on top of fabric. Using the water-soluble marking pen, trace around corkboard onto fabric.

2. Download the embroidery pattern by clicking "Download this Pattern" above. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace wave pattern approximately 1/2" inside traced outline from Step 1. Trace pattern along each side and along top and bottom, adjusting length as needed by overlapping pattern to fit length of each side.

3. Use a running stitch and six strands of embroidery floss to stitch pattern lines. For top and bottom borders, stitch two outer wavy lines with blue floss and center wavy line with coral floss. For the two side borders, stitch two outer wavy lines with coral floss and the center wavy line with blue floss.

runningstitch_0.jpg

4. Lightly mist fabric with water to remove visible water-soluble marking pen lines. Let fabric dry. Press dry fabric with an iron set to a no-steam setting.

5. Wrap embroidered fabric around corkboard, aligning embroidered borders so they run parallel to corkboard edges. Wrap excess fabric around to back, pulling fabric taut. Staple fabric to back.

6. Hot-glue a button at each corner, over each intersection of wavy border lines.