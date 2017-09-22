Big-Stitch Bulletin Board
This bulletin board is sure to make waves with its simple running-stitch border. Embroider the fabric, then attach it to a corkboard from an office supplies store.
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Materials
- 14x17" piece of solid cream fabric
- 11x14" corkboard
- Water-soluble marking pen
- Embroidery floss: blue and coral
- Spray bottle filled with water
- Staple gun
- Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
- 4- 7/8"-diameter buttons: coral
Assemble the Bulletin Board
1. Lay solid cream fabric right side up on work surface. Center corkboard on top of fabric. Using the water-soluble marking pen, trace around corkboard onto fabric.
2. Download the embroidery pattern by clicking "Download this Pattern" above. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace wave pattern approximately 1/2" inside traced outline from Step 1. Trace pattern along each side and along top and bottom, adjusting length as needed by overlapping pattern to fit length of each side.
3. Use a running stitch and six strands of embroidery floss to stitch pattern lines. For top and bottom borders, stitch two outer wavy lines with blue floss and center wavy line with coral floss. For the two side borders, stitch two outer wavy lines with coral floss and the center wavy line with blue floss.
4. Lightly mist fabric with water to remove visible water-soluble marking pen lines. Let fabric dry. Press dry fabric with an iron set to a no-steam setting.
5. Wrap embroidered fabric around corkboard, aligning embroidered borders so they run parallel to corkboard edges. Wrap excess fabric around to back, pulling fabric taut. Staple fabric to back.
6. Hot-glue a button at each corner, over each intersection of wavy border lines.