Two Ways to Quilt a Strip Quilt

See how to quilt two straight line designs on a strip quilt. Our step-by-steps make it easy to recreate this quilting with your home machine.

Option #1: Straight-Line Quilting Design

Stitching horizontal lines across vertical seams creates a plaidlike effect. Vary your stitch length to add interest. On this quilt top the stitch length varies from 2.5–4.0 millimeters.

Mark Quilt Top

Using a water-soluble marker or chalk and an acrylic ruler, mark horizontal lines across the quilt top, 1⁄2" on each side of horizontal seam lines. (Marked lines give you confidence as you begin to stitch.)

Assemble Quilt Layers

Prepare the quilt sandwich (marked quilt top, batting, and backing).

Set Up Machine

Remove presser foot and install a walking foot. Add a new machine needle, and thread the machine and bobbin with 50-weight, 100% cotton thread. Use a quilt-sandwich swatch to test thread/needle/tension combination and stitch length.

Begin Quilting

For best results, start on one edge of the quilt top center. Working outward, alternate stitching with just-quilted side.

1. Begin stitching on the left-hand edge of the quilt top center, working horizontally from one edge of the quilt to the other (Diagram 1). Follow the red arrow and line in each step.

100547238_horizontal1.jpg

2. Pivot 180º. Stitch as before, returning to starting edge.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, continue stitching pairs of straight lines, alternating the quilting on each side of center, to complete the quilting design (Diagram 4). In this quilt, the stitch length was changed every two lines before starting the next row of stitching.

100547240_horizontal3.jpg

100547241_horizontal4.jpg

4. Baste all remaining unstitched edges.

Option #2: More Straight-Line Quilting Designs

Stitching diagonal lines through squares and rectangles adds interest to a bricklike quilt top design.

102257547straight2.jpg

Mark Quilt Top

Using a water-soluble marker or chalk and an acrylic ruler, mark diagonal lines through each square and rectangle across the quilt top. Start at the upper left-hand corner of each vertical row, marking to the lower right-hand corner of the square or rectangle. Pivot the ruler and mark the next square or rectangle diagonally in the other direction, making a zigzag line vertically down each row. (Marked lines give you confidence as you begin to stitch.)

Assemble Quilt Layers

Prepare the quilt sandwich (marked quilt top, batting, and backing).

Set Up Machine

Remove presser foot and install a walking foot. Add a new machine needle, and thread the machine and bobbin with 50-weight, 100% cotton thread. Use a quilt-sandwich swatch to test thread/needle/tension combination and stitch length.

Begin Quilting

1. Begin stitching at the upper left-hand edge of first vertical row, stitching a diagonal line through the top square. (Diagram 1). Follow the red arrows and line in each step.

100547242_angle1.jpg

2. Following the marked line, pivot with needle down and presser foot up; then put presser foot down and stitch the next diagonal line through the rectangle. Continue in same manner until vertical row is stitched (Diagram 3).

100547244_angle3.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, start at the bottom of next vertical row, pivot 180º and repeat steps 1 and 2.

100547245_angle4.jpg

4. Stitch remaining marked zigzag lines, pivoting and stitching as before to complete the quilting design.