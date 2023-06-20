Compare Quilter's Evolution Machine Quilting Frames

Hi! I'm Beth and I'm so excited to show you these two frames from The Grace Company today. A frame gives you complete control over your quilt tension to prevent puddling, tucks, and wrinkles. Plus a frame makes it so much easier to manage all those layers of your quilt as you put it together.

These two frames are the Quilter's Evolution frames and they are available in 5', 8', 10' and 12' frame lengths. We have the 5' and 10' set up here. The ability to choose from 4 sizes gives you the flexibility to choose the one that best fits your space (and your budget).

Both systems are height adjustable so you can select the perfect height for you - and have the most comfortable quilting experience! You can adjust the height for sitting or standing while quilting. The sturdy, rigid design gives you the structure you need for a smooth quilting experience.

So first, let's check out the Quilter's Evolution Hoop Frame. This is a nice, compact frame with a small footprint for tight spaces. The total size is 48" x 66", about the size of a large desk. This frame works with machines up to 21" of throat space. You can quilt any size quilt on this frame using one of two methods. For quilts larger than 4' wide, you would use the "zone" method of quilting. Set up your quilt sandwich in the frame, quilt that section, then move the entire quilt sandwich so you have the next part of the quilt in the frame. Continue until the entire quilt is stitched. For quilts smaller than 4' wide, you can add the included handwheel to convert this to a rolling frame, where you'd roll up the quilt sandwich after quilting each row just like on a larger frame.

The rails turn and lock for a more secure quilt and the new and improved quilt clips make fabric management even easier.

The Quilter's Evolution Hoop Frame is a great introduction to frame quilting! The best part is the ability to upgrade to the Quilter's Evolution Elite Frame when you're ready! This is such an innovative idea - these frames use a lot of the same parts, so you can purchase the upgrade kit and that would include pieces to extend the table, rails and a few other additions to make the frame the longer size you choose. Additional purchase required, but I love how this gives you a way to slowly upgrade your quilting experience without the big hit of a huge payment right at the start!

Next let's look at the Quilter's Evolution Elite Frame. This frame is available in 8', 10' and 12' lengths, so you can best fit your space and the size quilts you quilt the most. Keep in mind that because of the room the carriage requires, you can't reach all the way to each side, so the maximum quilting width is a bit smaller than the actual frame size. For example, our 10' frame here has a max quilting width of 83". The three sizes are all the same price, so if you have the space, you may as well get the 12' frame which allows you to quilt up to 103" wide!

This Elite Frame is a top-of-the line model and it's super sturdy. Even though it's really sturdy, it was surprisingly simple to set up. The parts and pieces were so wonderfully organized and labeled, it was easy to keep everything in order and get the frame put together.) It features a rail system, so no more basting quilts (basting is my absolute least favorite part of the quilt-making process, so this is a huge benefit to me!). This model has an improved frame track design to create even smoother movement for the carriage, which is crucial to achieve smooth free motion quilting designs.

You can even add an accessory rail for better fabric management. It can be installed as either a batting rail (shown here), or as an idler rail so you can choose how to best simplify your quilting.