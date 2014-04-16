Free Machine-Quilting Designs
Need ideas for quilting your quilt top? Get free quilt patterns with full-size quilting patterns from Handi Quilter.
Americana Home
Inspired by Close Quarters from designer Wendy Sheppard
Fabrics: Star Spangled Liberty collection by Pam Buda for Marcus Fabrics
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter
Americana Home Quilting Diagram
icki Hoth, Handi Quilter Educator, stitched in the ditch around the houses, doors, and windows and stitched an X in each window and door (Quilting Diagram). She quilted a meandering design in the sky and curls in the skinny house sashing. She used the Paisley Curl Border design from the HQ Pro-Stitcher for the inner and outer borders. Vicki filled in the middle border blocks with straight lines and a curved leaf design, leaving the dark prints unquilted, which allows the triangles to stand out.
Soft and Bright Baby Quilt
Inspired by Silent Film from designer Stacey Day
Fabrics: Ric Rac Paddywack collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter
Soft and Bright Baby Quilt Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Studio Educator Marie Eldredge used two Handi Quilter Pro-Stitcher designs to quilt this project. Bunnies and Stars, an allover design, fills the center of the baby quilt, and Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star runs through the border (Quilting Diagram).
Classic Christmas Quilt
Inspired by Kettle Corn from designer Lissa Alexander of Moda Lissa
Fabrics: Wrapped in Joy collection by Rachel Thomas Pellman for Marcus Fabrics
Machine quilter: Helen Godden of Handi Quilter
Classic Christmas Quilt Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Ambassador Helen Godden decided to add sparkle with couched metallic yarn snowflakes in the block centers and a star in the quilt center (Quilting Diagram). She added movement to the quilt with free-motion swirls of metallic thread.
Coffee and Cream
Inspired by Just Rosy from designer Laurie Simpson of Minick and Simpson
Fabrics: Mochachino collection by Penny Sturges for Red Rooster Fabrics
Machine quilter: Kerri Rawlins of Handi Quilter
Coffee and Cream Quilting Diagram
Snowball blocks are a natural place to show off a quilting design, such as the computerized Celtic knot that Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kerri Rawlins centered in each one (Quilting Diagram). A windmill design formed from multiple kite shapes in each Shoo Fly block makes an appealing counterpoint to the block seams.
Happy Baskets
Inspired by True to Tradition from designer Annette Plog
Fabrics: Calico Days collection by Lori Holt of A Bee in My Bonnet for Riley Blake Designs
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter
Happy Baskets Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth first stitched in the ditch around the blocks and borders with monofilament thread (Quilting Diagram). For the remaining designs, she used white Deco Bob thread from WonderFil. She stitched every other triangle with closely spaced straight lines to create a basket-weave effect and make the remaining triangles stand out. She quilted a half-inch channel around the setting squares to frame a digitized medallion motif from the HQ Pro-Stitcher library. She filled the outer border with a digitized flower design that also is from the HQ Pro-Stitcher library.
Stunning Star-Crossed Quilt
Inspired by Star-Crossed from designer Corey Yoder of Coriander Quilts
Fabrics: Chocolate and Cherry collection by Marsha McCloskey for Clothworks
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter
Stunning Star-Crossed Quilt Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Studio Educator Marie Eldredge highlighted the A block stars by machine-quilting a freehand feather and circle design in the center of each (Quilting Diagram). In the rest of the block, she used rulers to make straight lines and geometric shapes that balance the feathers. In the center of each B block she quilted a computerized feather design. To make a frame for the center feathers, she quilted the remainder of the B blocks with outline quilting and rows of circles. Marie used matching brown thread for the border feather quilting to tie the quilting designs together without stealing attention from the stars.
Flirty Florals
Inspired by Plum Perfect from designer Kay Wright Handy for Animas Quilts
Fabrics: Intrigue collection by Nancy Rink for Marcus Fabrics
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter
Flirty Florals Quilting Diagram
In keeping with the floral theme, Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth featured computerized flower designs from Wasatch Quilting in the blocks and outer border (Quilting Diagram). Vicki framed each quilted flower with channel quilting 1⁄2" inside the white print and white floral squares. Vicki's curved quilting in the A block rectangles and crosshatching in the B block rectangles added texture and keeps the eye moving across the quilt. Debbie Tribble machine-quilted medallion motifs in the blocks and an arc design in the border.
Sunrise Stars
Inspired by Star Bright from designer Mary McGuire
Fabrics: Emilia and Fresh Solids collections, both by Camelot Fabrics
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter
Sunrise Stars Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Marie Eldredge wanted a curved quilting design to complement the angular piecing, so she chose a computerized allover bubble-and-swirl design from Wasatch Quilting (Quilting Diagram). The curvy design doesn't compete with the piecing, but does grab your attention in the solids and more subtle prints.
Flower Power
Inspired by Linking the Seasons from designer Annemarie S. Yohnk of Quilts Remembered
Fabrics are from the Fantasy Garden collection by Marie V. Montiel, the Suede Medley collection, and the Bella Suede collection, all for P&B Textiles.
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter
Flower Power Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Marie Eldredge free-motion-quilted a string of vines and leaves in the green squares of each block (Quilting Diagram). She also used two computerized designs (just released with the Handi Quilter Pro-Stitcher update) to add a flower design to the setting squares and a basket-weave design to the border. Since the cream fabric is so light, Marie used a slightly darker thread color to make her quilting designs stand out.
Nautical Stars
Inspired by Picking Violets from designer Nancy Rink of Nancy Rink Designs
Fabrics are from the Ahoy collection by Makower UK for Andover Fabrics
Machine quilters: Marie Eldredge and Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter
Nautical Stars Quilting Diagram
To give the quilting depth, Handi Quilter Educator Marie Eldredge and Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth used two layers of batting-Hobbs 80⁄20 on the bottom and Hobbs wool on top. Marie first stitched in the ditch to stabilize the quilt top (Quilting Diagram). Then Vicki used the HQ Pro-Stitcher on the HQ Infinity machine to stitch an anchor motif in each block corner and tumbling along the outer border. Vicki used a ruler to stitch angled lines in the star points, parallel rows in the sashing strips, and short straight lines following the inner border stripe.
Triangle Dream
Inspired by Richly Red from designer Mary Elizabeth Kinch
Fabrics are from the Edith ca. 1840–1870 collection by Mary Koval for Windham Fabrics
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge of Handi Quilter
Triangle Dream Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Studio Educator Marie Eldredge combined stitching in the ditch and free-motion quilting (Quilting Diagram) for a design that complements the piecing rather than distracting from it. "Every little triangle needed its space defined and deserved its own attention," says Marie, who used monofilament thread to stitch in the ditch around each one. With free-motion quilting throughout the quilt, she produced a leafy feather design with slight variations, including in the quilt center larger triangles. Multiple lines of straight stitching 1⁄2" inside the seams on two of the borders defines those spaces and draws the eye to that area.
Exquisite Tilework
Inspired by Lovely in Lace from designer Mischele Hart
Fabrics: Desert Moons collection by Lonni Rossi for Andover Fabrics
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge for Handi Quilter
Exquisite Tilework Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Educator Marie Eldredge reinforced the diagonal shapes of the blocks by adding double rows of straight-line quilting to delineate certain areas. To balance the angles, Marie featured digitized quilting designs of swirling feathers in the light tan and gold print areas of the quilt. In the border, a line of closely spaced squiggle stitching brings together the straight and curvy elements. Marie used the same design to frame out the center gold tone-on-tone diamond.
Fly by the Line
Inspired by All Nestled In from designer Rose Ann Cook of Quilter's Emporium
Fabrics: Oh Boy! collection by Lori Whitlock for Riley Blake Designs
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
Fly by the Line Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth decided to keep it simple when quilting, adding only parallel diagonal lines. She used the piecing to let her know where to quilt the lines and continued the stitching into the setting triangles and borders.
A Scrappy Romance
Inspired by Create a Classic from designer Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.
Fabrics: Rambling Rose collection by Sandy Gervais for Moda Fabrics
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
A Scrappy Romance Quilting Diagram
Using digitized quilting designs, HQ Studio Educator Vicki Hoth put the most detailed quilting in the areas that are easily seen-the pink and cream fabrics in the quilt center and the teal outer border. "The 36-Patch blocks just cried out for continuous-curve quilting," Vicki says.
Stars on Display
Inspired by Happy Halloween from designer Lila Taylor Scott
Fabrics: Vintage Farmhouse collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co.
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
Stars on Display Quilting Diagram
HQ Studio Educator Vicki Hoth used classic feathers for much of the quilting: She filled each star with a star-shape feather design from Wasatch Quilting Designs, stitched a single continuous feather design in the second border, and quilted a meandering feathered vine in the fourth border. In the third border she stitched in the ditch to emphasize the piano key design and nicely frame the skinny green line of the first border. Her continuous curve quilting in the blocks and sashing unified the quilt blocks.
The Light and Dark of It
Inspired by Chocolate & Cherries from designer Tammy Vonderschmitt
Fabrics: Double Vision collection and companion batiks by Joanie Morrow for Andover Fabrics
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
The Light and Dark of It Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth used both straight- and curve-line quilting to continue the blend of opposites. She machine-quilted diagonal lines through the centers of dark print and batik 2" squares and a fleur-de-lis in each diamond formed by the diagonal crosshatching.
Purple Play
Inspired by Pattern Play from designer Pat Bravo of Art Gallery Fabrics
Fabrics: Lola by Studio 8, Matrix and Quilting Temptations collections, all from Quilting Treasures
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
Purple Play Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth added an edge-to-edge Baptist Fan quilting design. To contrast the modern, straight-line piecing, she chose a very traditional quilting design. Vicki says, "The curves of the Baptist Fan soften the hard lines of the braidlike piecing."
Sailing Ships
Inspired by Lost at Sea from designer Annette Plog
Fabrics: Tangier Ikat collection by Dena Designs for FreeSpirit
Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge for Handi Quilter
Sailing Ships Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Marie Eldredge machine-quilted a cluster of feathers over each circular motif in the outer borde. She highlighted the large triangles and small cream triangles in each Lost Ship block with simpler feathers and connected the triangles with stitched arcs. By using two layers of batting and not stitching in the orange or orange-and-pink small triangles, Marie made those areas stand out.
Girly Swirls
Inspired by Swirls and Whirls from designer Sherri McConnell
Fabrics: Paisley Please collection by Jacqueline Savage McFee for Camelot Fabrics
Machine quilters: Vicki Hoth and Marie Eldredge for Handi Quilter
Girly Swirls Quilting Diagram
Using a 3×12" straight-line long-arm quilting ruler to keep their lines perfect, Handi Quilter studio educators Vicki Hoth and Marie Eldredge stitched pairs of concentric lines behind the pinwheels so the pinwheels look like spinning fan blades. While most of the quilting was done in white thread, coral thread was used in some areas for contrast. They stitched a Greek-key design in the inner border and a continuous chevron in the outer border to finish the piece with a flourish.
Double the Fun
Inspired by Ring Around from designer Brigitte Heitland of Zen Chic
Fabrics: Urban Oasis collection by Kitty Yoshida for Benartex
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
Double the Fun Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth machine-quilted curved-line motifs, including feathers, ribbon candy, arcs, and lines that follow the fabric motifs inside each circle appliqué
Radiating Diamonds
Inspired by A Different Path from designer Kathie Holland
Fabrics: Tea House collection by Benartex
Machine quilters: Marie Eldredge and Angie Balling for Handi Quilter
Radiating Diamonds Quilting Diagram
To visually connect the light print block backgrounds, Handi Quilter educators Marie Eldredge and Angie Balling machine-quilted continuous designs of feathers in the light blue print and metallic gold swirls (which pick up on the metallic accents in the fabric) in the white and tan prints. With clear monofilament thread, they stitched just outside each arc appliqué and continued that stitching in a small curve near the point of the adjacent arc appliqués.
Where the Heart Is
Inspired by Row Houses from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip
Fabrics: Deco collection by Makower UK for Andover Fabrics
Machine quilters: Vicki Hoth, Marie Eldredge, Cheryl Duncan, and Angie Balling for Handi Quilter
Where the Heart Is Quilting Diagram
A team of Handi Quilter Studio Educators used interpretive quilting (taking inspiration from the fabrics used in the quilt). They stitched swaying lines in the grass-and-leaf background and spirals in the circle print outer border.
Poppy Fields
Inspired by Haberdashery from designers Paula Barnes and Mary Ellen Robison of Red Crinoline Quilts
Fabrics: Silvia's Garden collection by Silvia Vassileva and the Terra collection, both for P&B Textiles
Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter
Poppy Fields Quilting Diagram
Handi Quilter Educator Vicki Hoth wanted to lend a modern flair to this quilt. She used the mottled cream setting squares to showcase stunning curved and cross quilting designs. She stabilized the blocks and setting triangles by stitching in the ditch around them, then added a variety of computerized motifs with the Pro-Stitcher.
What a Hoot Throw
Inspired by Wise Guy from designer Holly Hickman
Fabrics: Les Amis by Patty Sloniger, Cotton Couture, It's a Boy Thing, and Cream Puff collections, all from Michael Miller Fabrics
Machine Quilters: Vicki Hoth and Marie Eldredge for Handi Quilter
What a Hoot Throw Quilting Diagram
For the machine quilting, Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter chose contrasting straight lines and curves, repeating variations of the chevron motif for a cohesive design. The chevron appears in the owl belly and beak and in the outer border. Curvy designs, such as the overall background feathers, side-by-side ovals around the owl belly, and spirals in the owl eyes, soften the geometric angles created by the chevrons.