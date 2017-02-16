UFO Challenge: February 2017
(Originally filmed live on Facebook on February 14, 2017.) The editors share their own unfinished projects, give tips for finishing your quilts, and answer some reader questions about quilting. Get more info about the UFO Challenge here. Sponsored by Handi Quilter.
This year, we're challenging ourselves and our readers to finish some UFOs (unfinished projects)! We're hosting monthly live Facebook videos to share our own progress, give finishing tips, and answer reader questions about quilting. Join us on the American Patchwork & Quilting Facebook page to get notifications of live videos and participate in the video. We will post all videos on our website following the show for anyone who couldn't join live.
Resources mentioned in this month's video:
Join our UFO Challenge here. It's never too late to start!