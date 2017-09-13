Made with Love Quilt Labels
Add a label to your quilt gifts with these easy printable labels. You can customize with your own message, or print one that has the words "Made With Love"
Download the Labels
To customize using Adobe Acrobat:
1. Download the free PDF labels.
2. Open with Adobe Acrobat.
3. Edit the customizable labels by typing your own message in the provided lines.
4. Print onto printer fabrics sheets.
If you don't have Adobe Acrobat, see our tips for writing and printing on fabric here.