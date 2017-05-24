How to Sew Pieced Bias Binding

Jazz up your finished quilt with diagonal-stripe, pieced binding. Begin with easy-to-piece strip sets, then cut bias segments for binding.

You can create a scrappy border by joining straight-grain strips into sets, then cutting the sets into bias strips. Once sewn to the quilt, the pieced binding gives the appearance of diagonal stripes along the quilt's edge.

1. Cut 42"-long strips on the crosswise straight grain in the desired width or widths (the strips may be cut in uniform or varying widths).

2. Join the strips with 1⁄4" seam allowances to make a striped binding set. For example, join five 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make a 5-1⁄2×42" binding set. Press the seam allowances open. Repeat to make the desired number of binding sets.

3. Cut bias strips from the binding sets in the desired width. (Read more about cutting bias binding here.)

apq310200.jpg

4. Join the strips to make a continuous bias strip.

apq310202.jpg

5. Prepare the continuous bias strip as for double-fold (French-fold) binding.

6. With raw edges aligned, join the pieced binding to the quilt.

7. Turn the binding over the edge of the quilt to the back. Hand-stitch the binding to the backing fabric, making sure to cover the binding stitching line.